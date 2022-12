DWIGHT— Timothy James Drapeau, 40 of Dwight, and formerly of Coal City, died Nov. 27, 2022. Born Feb. 6, 1982 in Whittier, CA, Timothy James was the son of John Drapeau of California and Vicke (Trujillo) Drapeau of Dwight. He moved to Coal City in 1988, where he was raised and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 2001.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO