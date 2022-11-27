Read full article on original website
Greta Van Fleet sells out 2 N.J. concerts: Here’s how you can still get tickets
Greta Van Fleet is starting off December with two sold-out shows in New Jersey. On Dec. 9 and 10, the group, along with openers Rival Sons and The Velveteers, brings its “Dreams in Gold Tour” to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City. These will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ticketmaster cancels future Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales admitting they aren’t…ready for it
In the wake of extreme public outcry and one of the worst ticket presale operations of all time, ticket-selling monopoly Ticketmaster has cancelled sales for Taylor Swift tickets, which were supposed to go on sale to the public on Friday. Ticketmaster shared the news in a tweet on Thursday. “Due...
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
Ticketmaster cancels the general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, leaving angry fans stuck with $45,000 tickets from resellers
To the frustration of millions of fans, the general sale for the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced Thursday. It’s (not) a love story between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the general sale for the U.S. leg of the pop star’s Eras Tour was canceled by the events company Thursday.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip
On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years. According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and...
How You Can Get the TikTok Famous Stanley Thermos For Free
Stanley is a brand that's been around for quite some time, but its Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler is having a moment on TikTok–and now one can be yours for free. Thanks to a partnership between Stanley and Olay, online shoppers can snag a free 40-ounce water bottle in the first-ever “Blue Glow” color inspired by Olay's new Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 line–which has also gone viral on TikTok due to its ability to trap moisture and hydrate skin better than some other gel moisturizers.
Bruce Springsteen Knows His $5,000 Concert Tickets Are ‘Unpopular’ — ‘We Went for It’
Bruce Springsteen recently received scrutiny for his high ticket costs. Here's what the Boss said about his perspective on the Ticketmaster issues.
Feeling Good All The Way: “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” by Home Free
Five-man acapella group Home Free once again delivered their rendition of “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” a great classic from Travis Tritt. The song was released in December 2000 from Tritt’s album Down the Road I Go, peaking at the no. 2 spot in the US Billboard Hot Country chart.
Time Out Global
Upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong
Ever since the ban on live music performances was lifted, along with the easing of Covid-19 measures for Hong Kong arrivals, the city's music scene has been thriving with activity. From homegrown talents performing at intimate venues to international stars taking on the big stage, there's much to look forward to for eager concertgoers. If you want to be in the know on all the latest concerts and gigs happening around town, bookmark this page and come back regularly for more updates.
Musicians Telling the Truth About Ticketmaster
The truth about Ticketmaster is somewhat complicated, but these musicians have let fans in on exactly how the concert ticket giant does business. Pearl Jam famously testified to Congress in 1994 about Ticketmaster, warning government representatives that Ticketmaster was becoming a monopoly. “It is well known in our industry that some portion of the service charges Ticketmaster collects on its sale of tickets is distributed back to the promoters and the venues,” Stone Gossard said. “It is this incestuous relationship and the lack of any national competition for Ticketmaster that has created the situation we are dealing with today. The service fee, which in concept should be nothing more than a handling charge for purchasing tickets, has thus become a source of additional revenue, not only for Ticketmaster, but for the promoters and the venues.”
