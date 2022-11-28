ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted felon charged with firing pistol from moving vehicle in Fairmont

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a moving vehicle in Fairmont.

On Nov. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Marcus Coleman

While en route, officers learned that Marcus Coleman, 39, of Fairmont, “fired five shots” then “fled the scene and allegedly shot three more times,” while going down Fairmont Avenue, officers said.

After obtaining video footage, officers were able to “hear the threats made by [Coleman] and then the shots followed right after”; in the footage, officers say they saw a car flee the scene.

In the area where the footage showed Coleman firing the weapon, investigators located seven of the eight spent shell casings, according to the complaint.

Later that day, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of Coleman’s, which was driven by “a female subject with scratches on her neck,” officers said. The woman gave further details on the events that happened and the location of Coleman and the weapon he fired. According to the complaint, Coleman is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a gun.

Coleman has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

