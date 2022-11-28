Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
CBC/CTS hits milestone
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, a top biotechnology industry employer in Kettering and a leading provider of bone, skin and tendon allografts worldwide, announces the historic milestone of distributing one million tissue grafts in 2022, the highest number in a single year. CBC/CTS will host a news...
Miami County Cares to “Restock the Pantries”
TROY — Join Miami County Cares, a combined charitable effort of Miami County’s elected officials and employees, this holiday season as they restock the local food pantry shelves one household box at a time. They’re inviting the community to participate in this drive by filling a “Restock the...
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County earns Gold Seal of Approval
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and...
Ellington joins local law firm
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14. Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
Visit Santa Saturday in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Visit with Santa event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. Admission is a non-perishable food item or new unwrapped toy. Cash donations are also accepted. All cash, food and toy donations will be distributed to local families through Needy Basket.
‘Tis the season for Tipp City Lights
TIPP CITY — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright. Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding their third annual holiday lights driving tour, Tipp City lights. The tour will include the areas of Tipp City and Monroe Township and runs Dec. 2-25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available at www.tmcomservices.org, TMCS Facebook page or at the TMCS office from Dec. 3-22. The deadline to have your home included in the tour is Dec. 1.
Donnelly Advised Grants awarded by PCF
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation (PCF) recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $24,200 to 18 organizations that serve Piqua residents. Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at PCF, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by the fund committee, annually, based upon community needs; there is no application process.
Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week awards
PIQUA — On Friday, Nov. 18, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter held their annual Achievement Week Celebration ceremony at Edison State Community College. The Xi Iota Iota chapter of the fraternity was chartered in 1991 and has since supported the communities of Lima, Piqua, Sidney and Troy. During their annual Achievement Week Celebrations, the chapter honors one high school student from each city for their academic achievements and outstanding citizenship.
Sounds of the Season return to Piqua
PIQUA — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” stated the famous Buddy the Elf. As we celebrate the giving spirit of the season, Piqua Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they will be donating all proceeds from their seventh annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert to Piqua’s Bethany Center.
VFW hosts Singles Dance Dec. 10
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Veterans Memorial VFW, Post 7262, is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next Singles Dance is on Saturday Dec. 10. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission for the dance is $10 per person. There will be live music from the band Backstage Pass.
Holiday tour features Butler house
PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour. Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.
Miami County Commissioners OK annexation
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the annexation of 260.369 acres of land from Bethel Township to the city of Huber Heights during their meeting on Tuesday. The annexation was filed on behalf of Raymond and Kriss Haren, Gary Lavy, Barton Gessaman, and Michael Stafford. The application for annexation met the requirements for the approval by the Miami County Engineer.
Troy First United Methodist Church plans Christmas Cookie Shoppe
TROY — Members of the Troy First United Methodist Church’s Women in Faith organization will hold their annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the First Place Christian Center on West Franklin Street. “It used to be yearly, until COVID,” Women in Faith president Diana Shellenberger...
Public invited to aggregation meetings
TROY — The Miami County Commissioners invite the public to attend the public hearings involving the Miami County Electric and Natural Gas Aggregation Plans. Both meetings will be held in the Miami County Commissioners Board Room within the Miami County Safety Building located at 210 W. Main St. The...
DPAA hosts Hometown Holiday
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” as part of the SuperPops Series on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
Miami East BOE approves 5-year plan
CASSTOWN – The Miami East Board of Education discussed and approved the five-year forecast for the treasurer’s report on Monday, Nov. 21. The report includes the actual fund balances, revenues, and expenditures for the year 2020, 2021, and 2022. According to the report, at the end of the fiscal year in 2022 (June 30, 2022), the district had $9,942,155 in the unreserved fund balance. By the end of the fiscal year in 2027, the district is projected to have $7,556,581.
‘In the spirit’
TROY — When it comes to Christmas tours, Danny Gokey wants to keep it simple: Be mindful of what the season is all about. And he hopes to have a little fun, too, when he visits Troy this week for the K-Love Christmas Tour 2022 at Hobart Arena. Gokey...
Sheriff’s office offers tips to avoid holiday thefts
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an increase of thefts during the holiday season and is providing numerous tips to keep residents safe and avoid becoming a victim. Miami County Sheriff David Duchak said there is a dramatic increase of on-line shopping...
Firefighters extinguish Williams St. fire
Troy firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire on Williams Street mid-morning on Tuesday. The fire began in an electric appliance in the basement. Firefighters quickly located the source of the blaze and made a quick knockdown, preventing the fire from spreading to other areas of the home. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist on resident.
1 burglar arrested, 1 still at large
BETHEL — A Dayton was taken into custody last week by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies as he exited an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township. A warrant has also been issued for a second man from Vandalia. Ronald J. Blair, 39,...
