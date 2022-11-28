Read full article on original website
Previewing Image Comics’ ‘Rogue Sun’ #8
“Still reeling from the aftermath of his fight with Cataclysm Dylan finds himself forging a new path both at home and as a superhero. But with one poor decision comes bitter consequences…and the birth of a villain hellbent on revenge.”. Rogue Sun #8 is out now from Image Comics.
Preview: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
Big Trouble In Chinatown: Previewing ‘The Dead Lucky’ #4
“Overwhelmed and cut off from her ghosts a badly injured Bibi takes desperate measures to confront Morrow before they can take control of Chinatown. But she’s unprepared for the firepower of their latest creation – and just how far they’re willing to go to take her down.”
Nomad Alive And Well In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #7 Preview
“The White Wolf’s latest attack has put Falcon in critical condition and sparked a civil war in Mohannda. When Sam Wilson’s role as Captain America prevents him from pursuing his own justice on an international scale, his government contact sets him up with a surprising new partner—an old ally long thought dead. It’s the return of IAN ROGERS, A.K.A. NOMAD! But will Ian’s return be a blessing or a curse?”
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader’ #29
“TECHNO (RE)UNION! Three decades ago, Anakin Skywalker slaughtered Wat Tambor, leader of the Techno Union, along with the rest of the Separatist leaders by the command of the Emperor. So who is the pirate JUL TAMBOR, what is he planning on Skako Minor, and what will the Handmaiden, who now stands at Vader’s side, do when it’s her job to choose if Jul lives or dies? Also, which Handmaiden is this? And will this new adventure fulfill Sabé’s dream of derailing Vader’s journey to the dark side—or simply complete it?”
Stephen Strange Returns: Previewing ‘Strange’ #8
“WHO ARE THE BLASPHEMY CARTEL? The secrets of the Cartel are revealed, and it comes from the unlikeliest of sources! Will this be the help Clea needs to bring peace to her adopted realm? Or will this be too much for the Sorcerer Supreme to handle?”
Preview: The End Of The World Is Nigh In ‘Briar’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Briar #2, dropping tomorrow from writer Christopher Cantwell, artist German Garcia, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The end of the world is nigh, now that the sleeper has become the sleepwalker! But what is Briar Rose to do about it, now...
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Terminators’ #3
“VAMPIRES, VIOLENCE AND VENGEANCE! Does it count as killing a man when the man in question is already undead? This problem is one the lovely ladies of bombs and blades are going to need to wrestle with as they brutally separate bloodsuckers’ heads from their bodies! Just when you thought the night couldn’t get more bonkers…”
Previewing ‘Strange Academy Finals’ #2
• The students still in Strange Academy have their biggest challenge yet!. • Plus, our heroes finally get a lead on Gaslamp and their missing friend. • But now they have to face the most terrifying villain STRANGE ACADEMY has introduced!
A Slayer Forgotten, A Slayer Lost: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
‘The Vampire Slayer’ tackles the elephant in the room amongst Buffy’s friends, as their actions meant to help the Slayer have come back to haunt them all in the most terrible way. This series is character driven through and through, spending a whole issue with the crew of characters bearing their souls in the most human and cathartic way possible. Anyone that is a fan of the Buffy world needs to be picking this book up.
Noir Double Feature: ‘Kiss The Blood Off My Hands’ And ‘Larceny’
From Key Largo to The Big Clock, 1948 was a great year for film noir. That statement holds true in regards to two entries from Indicator’s Universal Noir #1 box set. Despite having completed their last job by the skin of their teeth, Silky (Dan Duryea) and Rick (John Payne) are already on to the next – convince the people of Mission City to invest in a war memorial that will never see the light of day. Trouble is Rick is ready to go solo, while Silky (rightfully) suspects Rick of having an affair with his girlfriend, Tory (Shelley Winters).
A Chance Encounter With A Crew Of Eccentric Misfits: Previewing ‘Star Wars– The High Republic Adventures’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, dropping Wednesday from writer Daniel Jose Older and artist Toni Bruno. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Sav ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much longer with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?
The Mystery Gets Weirder: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #3 Reviewed
Tim Drake is the best Robin. Sorry but that’s just facts. The third issue of his titular solo series shows exactly why. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, and Tom Napolitano continue Tim’s adventures as reveal his enemy. On the rooftops of Gotham, Tim Drake finds himself under...
What The Butler Saw: Previewing Nightwing Annual 2022 #1
Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself. Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!”
Preview: A New Challenge Awaits In ‘Magic– Nahiri The Lithomancer’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1, out Wednesday. Novelist Seanan McGuire returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Kath Lobo, letterer Ed Dukeshire, and colorist Raul Angulo to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics. ‘Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her...
Review: ‘Mega Centurions: Mega No More’ #5 Twists The End
The Mega Centurions and the Grey Knight finally discuss the truth of what is going on. Meanwhile the Knight’s brother, Nal, is after her. Will the former heroes help her defeat her brother? If they do what happens next?. Overall. 8.5/10. Writer Jon Parrish creates a very strong script....
Advance Review: Not All Bad Guys Are From Hell In `The Roadie’ #3
While there’s some action and a few demons in this issue, the story takes a little pause to give some character background. It seems a little late in the limited series to give us this information, largely because it takes away from some of the amazing artwork we’re used to seeing from Fran Galan.
Frank Miller Joins ‘Corto Maltese’ Limited Series
The search for Mu begins again. Deadline reports Studiocanal will produce a limited series adaptation of Hugo Pratt‘s Corto Maltese stories with comics legend Frank Miller serving as “creator, writer and executive producer.” Pratt’s original Corto comics — published between 1967 and 1989 — tell the tale of a dashing and sympathetic, if sometimes self-serving, sea captain in the early decades of the 20th Century. In the broadest of strokes, he’s trying to prove the Kingdom of Mu existed, but spends most of his life getting in and out of scrapes with a recurring cast of characters.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2310: Vamping Up The Wild(e) West With Constanta
It’s 45 years old and it just gets better and better – 2000 AD is the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic and we’re here with The Weekly 2000 AD to give you a preview. Just two weeks away from the end-of-year blowout and a whole new set of stories, so that means it’s one-offs and endings going on over the next couple of Progs.
It’s Better Down Where It’s Wetter: Reviewing ‘Aquamen’
‘Aquamen’ is not only a fantastic Aquaman family-centered series, but it is also probably one of the most fun and emotional and family-centric comics DC Comics has put out. A bright but dark and deep superhero story that revolves around family, is the best way to really begin to pass the baton to Jackson Hyde as the Aquaman of the present and future. Truly a beautiful and character-driven series that has done so much to expand this family of characters and their world.
