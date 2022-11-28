From Key Largo to The Big Clock, 1948 was a great year for film noir. That statement holds true in regards to two entries from Indicator’s Universal Noir #1 box set. Despite having completed their last job by the skin of their teeth, Silky (Dan Duryea) and Rick (John Payne) are already on to the next – convince the people of Mission City to invest in a war memorial that will never see the light of day. Trouble is Rick is ready to go solo, while Silky (rightfully) suspects Rick of having an affair with his girlfriend, Tory (Shelley Winters).

1 DAY AGO