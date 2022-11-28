ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Event hopes to keep Evansville beautiful

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free.

For the first event, volunteers will clean the area from Green River Road South to Covert. KEB asks for people to meet at Ruler’s Parking Lot on South Green River Road. Officials say the event will go from 9 to 11 a.m. on December 3.

How to help around Tri-State ahead of Giving Tuesday

If you can’t come to the first event, KEB’s future schedule is:

  • February 4
    • Target Area: West Franklin Street, Fulton to St. Joseph
    • Meet at the library on West Franklin.
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • April 1
    • Target Area: Green River Road, Lloyd North to Morgan Avenue
    • Meet at Donut Bank on Green River Road, near Lloyd
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • June 3
    • Target Area: First Avenue, Diamond to Buena Vista.
    • Meet at Wal-Mart on First Avenue
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • August 5
    • Target Area: North Main Street to Columbia.
    • Meet at Mcdonald’s on North Main.
    • Hours 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • October 7
    • Target Area: Burkhardt, Lloyd to Morgan Avenue
    • Meet at Wal-Mart on Burkhardt, West side of parking lot.
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Small Business Saturday comes to Evansville

KEB will supply bags and gloves, and will be doing six cleanups a year, every other month starting December 2022.

