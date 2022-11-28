ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q92

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Warren JFK state championship game updates

After losing to New Bremen in the 2020 Division VII OHSAA State Championship Game, Warren JFK has a chance for revenge as the two face off again in this year’s state championship.
WARREN, OH
The Star Press

Transfer portal tracker: Ball State running back Carson Steele enters portal

The transfer portal is in full swing and Ball State's best player doesn't look like he'll be returning to Muncie next season. Sophomore running back Carson Steele, who finished the regular season sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,556 rushing yards, announced his intention to enter the portal Saturday in a tweet, where he thanked God and Ball State's players, coaches and staff. ...
MUNCIE, IN
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy