Vibranium is the most sought-after metal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unique in its properties to absorb, store and release kinetic energy – sometimes to devastating effects – made it some sort of new gold. It also meant that when we were introduced to Wakanda, the only nation with vibranium deposits in 2018’s Black Panther, it made the kingdom the most powerful nation of the surface world. However, in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we find out that Wakanda is not the only nation that possesses vibranium. The underwater kingdom of Talokan ruled by the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) also had such deposits in stock. The underwater kingdom was shown in all its oceanic beauty, and to bring that to life, Marvel put in a very detailed level of work.

17 HOURS AGO