This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in love with this option from Wayfair , which is on sale for $75.45 — that’s almost 60% off! — for Cyber Monday !

This litter box enclosure is made from Tucker Murphy Bed, and it looks like a chic end table or bookshelf for your living room or bedroom. It’s a deep walnut brown color with three panels. The two sides on the left have doors that hide the litter box, and the one on the right is open so your cat can sneak in and do their business. When it’s time to clean it, you can easily open the double doors and reach the litter box.

On the top, you can display plants, books, pictures or any other décor that suits your space! Nobody will be able to tell it’s actually a litter box, making this furniture practical and stylish.

It’s also highly rated. One person said, “Very sturdy cabinet. Easy to assemble. The cats are already using it. And no mess outside to clean.”

Another said, “It came quickly, it looks nice, and it functions exactly as expected. Our litter box is not longer an obvious eye sore in our laundry room.”

This litter box enclosure is the perfect gift for cat lovers this holiday season. Shop this limited time Cyber Monday sale today!

Tucker Murphy Bed Hales Litter Box Enclosure

Courtesy of Wayair

Hide your cat’s litter box in this cute furniture piece from Wayfair. You can decorate on top of the deep brown cabinet and your cat can use the litter box in peace behind the box’s double doors.

Tucker Murphy Bed Hales Litter Box Enclosure $75.45 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: