Nashville, TN

WSMV

VIDEO: Buddhist monk attacked at Nashville temple

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro detectives are investigating after a Buddhist monk was attacked at Nashville temple. Police say five people attacked the monk after they robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville on Sunday morning. The victim lives at the temple, police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tenn. man sentenced to 25 years for meth trafficking in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Marlon Jermaine Johnson, 39, of Nashville, Tenn. was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison on Tuesday. Officials said he was sentenced for the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possession of a gun while trafficking and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking 2 pedestrians in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested. Imen Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on Nov. 8. Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 30...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man accused of pawning guitar stolen from Nashville music studio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are working to identify a man who they say pawned a stolen guitar using another person’s I.D. The classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio sometime overnight on Nov. 11 and pawned later that afternoon, police said. After...
NASHVILLE, TN

