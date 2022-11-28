Read full article on original website
WSMV
VIDEO: Buddhist monk attacked at Nashville temple
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro detectives are investigating after a Buddhist monk was attacked at Nashville temple. Police say five people attacked the monk after they robbed the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville on Sunday morning. The victim lives at the temple, police...
Nashville community troubled over 15-year-olds arrested for murder
Community members will come together to remember the life of Vishal Patel. As the community mourns, activists are troubled the accused are only 15-years-old.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
Man arrested after guns, drugs found inside backpack at Nashville hospital
A man is facing felony charges after police say he brought guns and a large amount of drugs inside TriStar Centennial Medical Center earlier this week.
WSMV
‘We got gunshots’: 911 calls reveal horrifying moments inside Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Newly released 911 calls reveal just how terrifying it was for hospital staff and patients after a gunman snuck into a Nashville hospital and opened fire. Police were dispatched to Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital on Church Street early Saturday morning. Security had reported they heard...
WSMV
Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
WSMV
Tenn. man sentenced to 25 years for meth trafficking in Kentucky
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Marlon Jermaine Johnson, 39, of Nashville, Tenn. was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison on Tuesday. Officials said he was sentenced for the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possession of a gun while trafficking and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Suspect demands ‘oxys’ from pharmacist, steals prescription pills from Green Hills CVS
A local drugstore became the site of a robbery Tuesday night when a suspect demanded prescription pills and went behind the counter.
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Suspects sought after Buddhist monk attacked at temple in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating five individuals who attacked a Buddhist monk at a temple in South Nashville.
WSMV
‘I didn’t have time to react’: Monk shares after getting attacked outside South Nashville temple
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows five people robbing a South Nashville temple. WSMV4 crews spoke to the monk police saying the five fought before the group drove off with temple donations. It’s something one man said he’ll never forget. he thought he was opening these temple doors to...
Suspected serial thief arrested again after stealing from Home Depot multiple times
A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.
fox2detroit.com
Documents: Driver originally from Pontiac had violent history with dead girlfriend in trunk
FOX 2 (WJBK) - More details are emerging after a Tennessee woman with a body in her trunk crashed into a house at the Dearborn-Detroit border, resulting in a shootout with police and a self-inflicted fatal wound by the driver. Three months before Eleni Kassa’s remains were found in the...
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking 2 pedestrians in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested. Imen Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on Nov. 8. Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 30...
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
WSMV
Man accused of pawning guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are working to identify a man who they say pawned a stolen guitar using another person’s I.D. The classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio sometime overnight on Nov. 11 and pawned later that afternoon, police said. After...
Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from La Vergne Walmart, police say
Detectives are looking for three people who they say stole more than $10,000 from a La Vergne Walmart in October using a scheme known as the "Cash Cash Scam."
