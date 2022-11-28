ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multifamilybiz.com

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: Donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright. On Thursday, Dec. 8 Channel 4 will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville. The massive local event was canceled in 2020...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy