Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Could Duval be heading for a housing crisis? Jacksonville among 7 Florida cities cited in new study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local realtors are responding to what a study conducted by a national research team called “alarming signs” that could show a housing crisis is in the future for cities in the Sunshine State. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Jacksonville ranked number five...
Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens its portal today at 8 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opens its application portal for Duval County residents needing emergency rental and utility assistance today at 8 AM. Households negatively affected by COVID-19 can receive up to a year of past due rent and utility payments. Residents must have an income that...
DeSantis presents $5.5M grant for infrastructure expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville for infrastructure improvements.
multifamilybiz.com
Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents
Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Jacksonville evictions nearly double since beginning of the year, City offers assistance
The City of Jacksonville opened the door to $3.3 million in federal dollars to help residents with rent and utility. The helps comes as landlords have closed doors on 12,557 people evicted so far this year, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Excess trash hauled away after complaints from residents at Towers of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors note: Since the original publication of this article, the owner of the housing complex contacted News4JAX with new information, which has been added to this article. The owner of a Jacksonville housing community for seniors said they are beginning to clean up piles of trash...
News4Jax.com
Positively JAX: Donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive
JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright. On Thursday, Dec. 8 Channel 4 will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville. The massive local event was canceled in 2020...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Contractors say local apartment management company late on tens of thousands of dollars in payments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the I-TEAM reported about complaints about poor living conditions at an Arlington apartment complex, contractors told News4JAX payment from the management company that oversees that complex and six others in Jacksonville has lagged or not come at all. A local security contractor tells the I-TEAM...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council responds to the ‘put monuments back’ banner over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is responding to a banner that flew over TIAA Bank Field before the Jaguars game on Sunday. The banner had a Confederate flag and with the words “put monuments back” on it. This brought back up a passionate debate in...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
News4Jax.com
Do you plan to apply for $3M in new federal rental assistance in Duval County?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole. But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to...
Jax announces details on how to apply for emergency rental and utility assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed over $62.6 million of federal funds since March 2021. Those funds have been used for rent and utility assistance to Duval County residents unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
Comments / 0