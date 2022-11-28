Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
WILX-TV
Michigan schools work to address low performance
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
WILX-TV
‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign seeks holiday letters, cards for Michigan vets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An organization in Michigan is working to bring smiles to veterans’ faces around the holidays. Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to send cards and letters to men and women who served our country for its Make a Veteran Smile Campaign. Organizers said it’s...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan organizations spread love to veterans during the holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making sure our military veterans don’t feel forgotten around the holidays is not a small task. A lot of veterans in Michigan have strong family connections but some of them don’t. Advocates across the state said they’re doing their part to make sure veterans...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
Temporary pause on food assistance produce program lifts in January
Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks Program, which offers people on food assistance matching dollars on produce purchases and has been partially on hold since Aug. 1 at grocery stores, is expected to resume in January with a lower cap on benefits. When it’s fully operational, the Double Up Food Bucks...
Detroit News
More taxpayer cash for Michigan hospitals uncertain despite rising staffing costs
The fate of a request for millions of dollars more in aid for Michigan hospitals this year appears uncertain after Michigan's Republican Senate leader signaled lawmakers would be unlikely to entertain additional funding during next month's lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's comments come after state and federal contributions...
If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately
Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
WILX-TV
MSP to join Indiana and Illinois State Police in an enforcement operation on I-94
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) will join troopers from the Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police in a coordinated enforcement operation on I-94 freeway in Indiana and Illinois. The MSP’s participation in these joint initiatives aims to increase safety on Michigan roads. “This enforcement effort...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
WILX-TV
Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,831 new cases, 113 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down again this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,831 new cases of COVID and 113 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,262 cases per day,...
Michigan reports 8,831 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,262 per day over the past week.
WILX-TV
Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Comments / 0