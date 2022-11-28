money in handPhoto byPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO