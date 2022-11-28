ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan schools work to address low performance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report from the Michigan Department of Education said some Mid-Michigan schools aren’t making the grade. Low test scores, low attendance rates, and low graduation rates are getting the attention of local and state school leaders. Background: State identifies 13 Lansing schools as underperforming,...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

More taxpayer cash for Michigan hospitals uncertain despite rising staffing costs

The fate of a request for millions of dollars more in aid for Michigan hospitals this year appears uncertain after Michigan's Republican Senate leader signaled lawmakers would be unlikely to entertain additional funding during next month's lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's comments come after state and federal contributions...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

If You See This Insect, Report It Immediately

Michigan officials are asking people to be on the lookout this winter for the hemlock woolly adelgid. What in the world is a hemlock woolly adelgid? No, it’s not a creature from “Star Wars,” but rather a small invasive insect that lives on eastern hemlock trees and is active in winter, oddly enough.
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan woman scammed out of $15K using bitcoin machine

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fraud complaint after a 68-year-old woman from West Branch was scammed out of thousands of dollars. According to authorities, the woman was contacted over the phone by someone posing as a representative of the Federal Trade Commision, who told her she was under investigation for laundering more than half a million dollars.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy