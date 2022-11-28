ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Kyler Murray: 'I Can't Stand the Arrogance'

Emmanuel Acho: “I can’t stand the arrogance Kyler Murray speaks with. What has he done in the National Football League, not in college, in college bad man won a Heisman, but what has he done in the National Football League to speak with that kind of pompous arrogance? Be 7-1 as a starter through 8 games last year and then get hurt, collapse down the stretch, and be atrocious in the playoffs? Be 4-8 so far this season? Be a losing quarterback thus far in his career through four seasons? What has Kyler Murray done so far in his career to speak with that kind of arrogance? Maybe schematically you’re not screwed, maybe YOU'RE screwing the Cardinals, Kyler Murray, because Colt McCoy looked pretty decent in his first start this year when he went out there, offense was running on time. Kyler Murray, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, maybe it’s YOU. Dating back to everybody questioning whether you’re actually committed to playing the game of football, or you’re committed to the game of Call of Duty, maybe it’s not the Cardinals, Kyler, maybe it’s YOU. What frustrates me more than anything is arrogance, and you not having earned the right to be arrogant. That’s why I’m so frustrated with Kyler.” (Full Video Above)
Us Weekly

Former NFL Star DeShone Kizer Recalls Aaron Rodgers Questioning 9/11: He Wanted Me to ‘Look Into’ the ‘Conspiracies Around It’

A memorable introduction. Aaron Rodgers' former backup quarterback DeShone Kizer recalled their first meeting — which included a surprising conversation. "He shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers‘ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’” Kizer, 26, claimed during an episode of "The Breneman Show" podcast, which was released […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RavenCountry

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December. Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com. "Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs throws water on the Josh McDaniels hot seat

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t buying the idea that head coach Josh McDaniels has lost the team, arguing they’re on the right track. The Raiders went 10-7 against the odds last year. They were a playoff team despite their head coach being fired a month into the season. Josh McDaniels was supposed to step right in on and build on that performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Rose Bowl gives in to College Football Playoff expansion: What it means

The Rose Bowl finally agreed to amend their contract to allow the College Football Playoff to expand by the 2024 season. Back in September, the College Football Playoff announced its plans to expand their format from four teams to 12 beginning at the 2026 season. That is due in part to the remaining time they had on their contracts with ESPN, which expire after the 2025 season. The CFP Board of Managers had a plan to begin the expansion for the 2024 season, but the Rose Bowl was the lone dissenting vote, threatening to sink the entire plan.
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy