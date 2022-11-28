Read full article on original website
Related
James Gunn says Kevin Bacon's house in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is nothing like his real home: 'Kevin doesn't like Christmas'
Gunn told Variety that he decorated Kevin Bacon's house considerably more than the actor's usual Christmas home decor.
Warner Bros. didn’t want Henry Cavill back as Superman
Last week, Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Twitter to celebrate Black Adam taking the top spot on the iTunes movie chart. He discussed the movie’s box office success and announced that the movie will continue to play in theaters throughout the holiday season. Johnson also shared new details about how hard he had to fight to convince Warner Bros. to bring back Henry Cavill to play Superman in the post-credits scene.
Complex
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Movies, Games, and Shows Will Be ‘Connected’
James Gunn confirmed the DC Universe will have a more streamlined and cohesive approach with him and producer Peter Safran in charge. When asked on Twitter if there would be additional character stand-alone TV shows, similar to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, that would “add to the story for the DCEU,” Gunn responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation.)”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Gizmodo
James Gunn Answers GuardiansHoliday Questions and Teases DC Connections
It’s fitting that James Gunn just released a holiday special because he’s currently the bright star at the center of the superhero movie world. Not only did Gunn just release The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ahead of next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’s also the new co-head of DC Films, currently working out how to compete with Marvel across all media.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Kevin Bacon's Conflicting Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Roles
The fact that Kevin Bacon played a villain in X-Men: First Class had absolutely no bearing on his role as Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, according to writer/director James Gunn. Fans have long mused -- mostly as a joke -- about whether the Kevin Bacon jokes in Guardians of the Galaxy would "break reality" in some way if Bacon's Sebastian Shaw were ever to turn up again in the Marvel multiverse. The answer, according to Gunn, is no. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said that there were no conversations about Sebastian Shaw, or about what impact this would have on Bacon's chances of landing a more serious Marvel role down the line.
Dwayne Johnson ‘fought for years’ to bring Henry Cavill back as Superman
Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson said he had to fight the studio about Henry Cavill’s Superman returning to the DC universe. In a recent Twitter video where he chatted frankly about “Black Adam” and the future of the DC movies, the star opened up about Cavill’s appearance as Superman in the end credits scene of the movie. “I felt like — if we’re going to establish Black Adam as the most powerful unstoppable force in the DC universe, we have to bring back the most powerful unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about, of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn
DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn pours cold water on a fan-requested romance in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
James Gunn is pouring cold water on a fan-requested romance in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The odd couple in question is none other than Pom Klementieff’s Mantis and David Bautista’s Drax, the two main characters who we just saw go on a delightful misadventure on Earth in a quest to kidnap Kevin Bacon in the Disney Plus TV movie The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn is ‘so sorry’ he has to smash another MCU fan’s claim of ‘forced inclusion’
It seems like some fans were not keen on Nebula’s role in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. They continue to accuse the film’s director James Gunn of “forced inclusion” after it was shown that she managed to tear Bucky’s arm and give it to Rocket Raccoon as a Christmas gift. Luckily, Gunn has a response to those who still have doubts.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn would like to remind you the original Groot is dead
We will all remember that there was not a dry eye in the house when the loyal tree-like being uttered the immortal words; “WE are Groot” before sacrificing himself for Rocket and the rest of his friends in the final act of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Therefore, there was great relief to see his off-shoot – Baby Groot – dancing to I Want You Back right at the end.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Conroy’s last contribution to the DC universe was his most powerful
Kevin Conroy‘s legacy as Batman‘s most iconic voice actor has always carried a palpable weight to it, but comic book fans around the world are finding it just a tad heavier with the passing of the legendary talent, who died on Thursday at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Michael Rooker On Set
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit among critics and Marvel fans alike. Currently, the "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 83% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a holly-jolly good time." Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars appeared in the special, including Michael Rooker as Yondu. Of course, Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and director James Gunn has said many times they will not be resurrecting the character. Not only did Yondu appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in a flashback, but those moments were done in rotoscope, which is an animation technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage. That means Rooker was actually on set during the production.
Ridley Scott and 15 Other Directors Over 80 Still Making Movies (Photos)
The knighted "Alien" director turns 85, but he's not slowing down
nexttv.com
‘Willow’ Series, Based on Ron Howard-George Lucas Film, Debuts on Disney Plus
Willow, a series based on the adventure film of the same name from 1988, debuts on Disney Plus November 30 (opens in new tab). Ron Howard directed the film, and is an executive producer on the series. George Lucas produced the movie. The series centers on an aspiring sorcerer, played...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0