Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville offers Rhode Island OL transfer Ajani Cornelius

Rhode Island offensive line transfer Ajani Cornelius has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-year starter at right tackle is up to a dozen offers since he announced his name was in the portal on Tuesday. The latest offer came from the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | What is the first step forward for Louisville basketball?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If they made the matchups for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge strictly on where teams are currently projected to finish in their leagues, the winless University of Louisville would not be playing unbeaten Maryland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards would...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville players headed into the portal

After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign. According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack. Churchill Downs said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Louisville Pulverized by Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Louisville men's basketball program once again lost in spectacular fashion to start their season, falling 79-54 Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals continue to extend their worst start in the modern era, moving to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro PAL program returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii. The Cardinals dropped each of their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
LEXINGTON, KY

