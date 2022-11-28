Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Louisville offers Rhode Island OL transfer Ajani Cornelius
Rhode Island offensive line transfer Ajani Cornelius has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound two-year starter at right tackle is up to a dozen offers since he announced his name was in the portal on Tuesday. The latest offer came from the University of Louisville...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Maryland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals' game against Maryland on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to Eastern Ky. high schools affected by flooding. SOS, a Louisville-based organization focusing on addressing health issues in underserved communities, worked with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Innovation & Technology and the Best Buy Foundation to help replace computers lost during flooding earlier this year.
247Sports
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | What is the first step forward for Louisville basketball?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If they made the matchups for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge strictly on where teams are currently projected to finish in their leagues, the winless University of Louisville would not be playing unbeaten Maryland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards would...
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Louisville players headed into the portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
Wave 3
Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign. According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack. Churchill Downs said that...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Centre Daily
Louisville Pulverized by Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Louisville men's basketball program once again lost in spectacular fashion to start their season, falling 79-54 Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals continue to extend their worst start in the modern era, moving to...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro PAL program returning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii. The Cardinals dropped each of their...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Louisville still looking for first win of season as it faces No. 24 Maryland
It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.
WLKY.com
Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
Comments / 4