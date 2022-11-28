ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WRAL

Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents

DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
WXII 12

Local food trucks team up to feed Greensboro community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon two Greensboro based food trucks teamed up with Greensboro Urban Ministry to feed the community. To learn more about Backyard Flames, click here. To learn more about Sweet Turkey's BBQ and Catering, click here. To learn more about Greensboro Urban Ministry, click here.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday

If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

While for some it's the 'happiest time of year,' holidays not so cheery for others

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a merry, bright and joyous time for many. However, for others, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. "We know that two-thirds of individuals who live with depression and anxiety do tend to feel much more increased stressors during the holidays," said Andy Hagler, executive director of the Forsyth County Mental Health Association.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

