Related
WRAL
Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents
DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
Free toys, bicycles, coats, and a warm meal for families this Christmas
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toy for every child on Christmas morning and a coat to stay warm when it's cold at night. Piedmont Rescue Mission in Burlington is spreading Christmas cheer to Triad children. The group is giving away children's bicycles, toys, and food boxes on Monday, December 19....
WXII 12
Local food trucks team up to feed Greensboro community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon two Greensboro based food trucks teamed up with Greensboro Urban Ministry to feed the community. To learn more about Backyard Flames, click here. To learn more about Sweet Turkey's BBQ and Catering, click here. To learn more about Greensboro Urban Ministry, click here.
WXII 12
Second Harvest's new headquarters allows for expansion of culinary training program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank this holiday season, collecting generous donations for people all across the Piedmont Triad. The nonprofit is in the process of transitioning into its new headquarters, which will significantly enhance space and technology for its programs. Specifically, the Providence Culinary Training Program.
My Fox 8
Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
Festival of Lights returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again. Downtown Greensboro is hosting their Festival of Lights. For more than 35 years, Greensboro has hosted this event and this year is no different. Filled with performances from local groups, a tree lighting, and a sing-along it's a great way to kick off the holiday season.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Invites You To His Swearing-In Ceremony Monday
If the 2022 swearing-in ceremony for Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers is anything like the swearing-in held four years ago, then there will be a whole lot of pageantry, speeches, photo-ops and activity on Monday, Dec. 5 when that ceremony takes place at the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
WXII 12
‘He will be missed dearly’: High Point Fire Department's battalion chief dies
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Fire Department is mourning one of its own. The department said Battalion Chief Randy Campbell died. They said he died of complications from cancer. Campbell served as the chief mechanic at the department for years. The High Point Fire Department shared the...
triad-city-beat.com
Conservative Guilford County school group, Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down
According to a Facebook post that was published on Monday morning, the conservative group known as Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down. While the post does not indicate an author, the official Take Back Our Schools – GCS Facebook page published a long message on Monday indicating that the group was shutting down and that their “fight is over.”
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School board members vote to keep book in classroom after several protests
Northern Guilford High School parents filed several complaints about a book, Salvage The Bones. The board voted 6-2 Tuesday in favor of keeping it in the classroom.
WXII 12
'Give a Kid a Christmas' Telethon aims to raise funds to help Triad families this holiday season
DOBSON, N.C. — You have a big opportunity Monday evening, and throughout the rest of the holiday season, to make a Triad family's Christmas merry and bright. The 'Give a Kid a Christmas' event, first started by former Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson, has been a tradition for more than 30 years.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
WXII 12
Ground breaking initiative to build more than 400 affordable homes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The housing authority of Winston-Salem announced the groundbreaking of new affordable homes in town on Monday. The event will take place at the site of the former Brown Elementary School, located at Highland Avenue and Eleventh Street, on Dec. 6 starting at 3 p.m. Choice Neighborhood...
Davidson County teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
Triad country artist will be grand marshal in Asheboro Christmas parade
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle is looking forward to being the grand marshal in Asheboro’s Dec. 2 Christmas parade. The appearance comes on the heels of the release of her new album “On the Edge.” “I’ve been making albums…since I was like 16 or 17 years old, so this is the one I […]
Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
WXII 12
While for some it's the 'happiest time of year,' holidays not so cheery for others
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The holiday season is a merry, bright and joyous time for many. However, for others, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. "We know that two-thirds of individuals who live with depression and anxiety do tend to feel much more increased stressors during the holidays," said Andy Hagler, executive director of the Forsyth County Mental Health Association.
