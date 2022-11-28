Read full article on original website
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At $1,000: Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run
If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using. No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
ECB says bitcoin is on ‘road to irrelevance’ amid crypto collapse
European Bank criticises digital currency sector for facilitating illegal activity
The crypto winter claims Bitfront exchange as its latest casualty
Bitfront, a crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media app Line, is shutting down after failing to overcome turmoil in the industry.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
The crypto winter just got a whole lot colder, but these top cryptos could be heating up.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Could Plunge Below $16,000 Due To China’s Civil Uproar
Bitcoin, after falling down to around $15,600 on November 22, has been able to climb back up to the $16,000 region thanks to the bulls that exerted every ounce of effort to pull the maiden crypto from such a hole. At the time of this writing, according to tracking from...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin — This Token Rallied 70% Last Month Unfazed By FTX Collapse
As investors move away from centralized exchanges and obtain custody of their assets, the native token of Trust Wallet TWT/USD has gained huge momentum in the past 30 days, rallying over 70%. Cryptocurrency Monthly Performance Price (Thursday, 12.00 am EST) Trust Wallet Token +70% $2.10. Litecoin +40% $77.04. OKB +30%...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Rallies for BTC and Ethereum – Here Are His Targets
The crypto strategist who predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market floor says the king crypto and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,700 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to surge to $17,841 after it dropped to his downside target of $16,200.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Owes $1 Billion to Just Three of Its Largest Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing
The largest creditors include the trustee company that manages its BlockFi Interest Accounts, FTX US, and the SEC. BlockFi Inc. owes more than $1 billion to three of its largest creditors, including $30 million it has yet to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the $100 million settlement that was announced in February, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
kitco.com
Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Bankman-Fried asked crypto investors to look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds.
decrypt.co
What’s Happening With Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum?
An important “wrapped” token nearly unraveled last week—the latest crypto product to be hurt by the fallout of the once-dominant FTX exchange which collapsed earlier this month. For those who don’t know, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the 23rd largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $3.5 billion....
decrypt.co
'Bitcoin Senator' Lummis: FTX Collapse Shows 'It's Time' for Congress to Learn About Crypto
Lummis said that her bipartisan crypto bill could serve as a "framework" for looking at how the collapse of FTX could have been prevented. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX highlights the need for Congress to "learn more" about cryptocurrency, said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), known as the "Bitcoin Senator" for her cryptocurrency advocacy on Capitol Hill.
