Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Lawsuit filed against semi driver who hit school bus
A lawsuit has been filed against two trucking companies and the semi driver who hit a bus in Warsaw earlier this month. That bus was carrying 16 St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players on November 12 when the semi driven by Victor Santos ran a light and hit the bus, leaving several players seriously hurt.
22 WSBT
Search continues for missing brother of Elkhart mayor
A silver alert has been issued for the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. 70-year-old Garvin Roberson has been missing since Sunday afternoon. The mayor is asking for anyone's help to bring his brother home. Mayor Roberson says he's had mayors from around Michiana call asking how they can help.
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
22 WSBT
Road work in Mishawaka prompts lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A busy road in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions for at least a week. Starting Wednesday, there will be construction on the southbound lanes of Grape Road. Crews say curb installation and pavement restorations will restrict traffic between Indian Ridge Boulevard and Douglas Road. Work...
22 WSBT
Granger church catches fire, prompts school closure
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Granger Christian School is closed Monday because of a fire that broke out at Grace Church. This is at the corner of Brick Road and Gumwood Road. The call first came in at 5:42 a.m. Clay fire officials said the fire occurred in the kitchenette...
22 WSBT
INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30 & 31 improvements
(WSBT) — Changes are coming to U.S. 30 & U.S. 31. PropPEL, an Indiana Department of Transportation initiative, is doing a study to find out what you, the drivers, want those changes to be. Tonight kicked off the first of a series of public meetings for this, focusing on...
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor Area Schools enters partnership with state to improve academic performance
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Benton Harbor Area Schools are one of 54 Michigan school districts that will be entering a partnership with the state to improve academic performance. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), these partnerships are entered when a school scores in the bottom 5%...
22 WSBT
New apartments for South Bend in development
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — New apartments are coming to South Bend near St. Joseph High School. The South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement for an Idaho based development firm. The firm plans to renovate a vacant medical office into a 69 unit apartment complex near North...
22 WSBT
South Bend road crews clearing debris from river, expect restricted traffic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restricted traffic will begin Wednesday on the Jefferson Boulevard bridge. Crews will be clearing debris and cable in the river. Drivers should expect minor delays while work is done. This work will extended to the Colfax Avenue Bridge Thursday. Restrictions should be lifted by...
22 WSBT
Concord School Board election results change following recount
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — An investigation into the Concord School Board elections has changed the results. The Elkhart County Election Board held an emergency meeting this morning to look at the ballots. Almost 1,200 votes in this race were deemed invalid. The county clerk has known since last week...
22 WSBT
Motels4Now explores potential new location
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Motels4Now may soon have a new location to house South Bend's homeless. The organization recently received more than 2-million dollars in grant money from Indiana's department of Mental Health and Addiction. This grant money might be just what they need to get a new...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: New high school concept in Elkhart engaging students
The entire Elkhart High School Arts and Communication's School of Study is putting on a show. On Saturday, December 3rd, the Madrigal Singers and Orchestra will host a Madrigal Dinner theatre. There will also be a market that anyone can attend. The event is one day only but the lessons...
22 WSBT
Winter Holiday Events in Michiana
December 1-14, 1pm-6pm daily. Located at Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11th. Santa will be available for wish list conversations and holiday photo ops weekends in December, at the corner of State & Pleasant Streets in downtown St. Joseph.
22 WSBT
Santa Claus is coming to town?
A call out to all parents tonight, if your little ones are still wide awake you may want to turn them away for this one. We are talking about the big man in red: Santa Claus. And a growing holiday problem here in Michiana and worldwide. In recent years, there...
22 WSBT
Michiana nonprofits look forward to Giving Tuesday
It's one of the most important days of the year for charitable organizations. Giving Tuesday is a day where nonprofits across the country typically see donations on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some organizations WSBT spoke with today almost sounded as excited as kids on the night...
22 WSBT
Cam Hart To Return To Notre Dame For Fifth Year
Senior cornerback Cam Hart announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will return to Notre Dame for a fifth year of eligibility. Hart suffered an injury in the Boston College game that held him out of the USC game, as well as Notre Dame's bowl game. Due to this, Hart said...
22 WSBT
Ven-Allen Lubin emerging as reliable 6th man for Irish
NOTRE DAME — Ven-Allen Lubin is blossoming into a force off the bench for Notre Dame through their first six games. The freshman came to life with 10 points and 13 boards in the loss to St. Bonaventure, with Mike BReyleaning on a 6-man rotation due to injuries. Lubin...
22 WSBT
Ivey, #7 Irish Prepare for Tough Stretch With #20 Maryland, #3 UConn
On Thursday, the seventh ranked Fighting Irish Women's basketball team will take on #20 Maryland as a part of the Big Ten ACC Challenge. Notre Dame is still undefeated, but the team is preparing for a challenging stretch. Just three days after the matchup with the Terrapins, Notre Dame will...
Comments / 0