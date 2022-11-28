ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins condemn Trump for dinner with 'racist antisemites' Nick Fuentes and Kanye West

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOf06_0jQ7TrUY00
Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana at a hearing on Capitol Hill in March 2017.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

  • Trump recently dined with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, who have both spewed anti-Semitic statements.
  • Most Republicans have been silent on the matter so far. But now, two GOP senators are weighing in.
  • "President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites," said Cassidy.

Former President Donald Trump is facing criticism from senators in his own party after dining with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes — both of whom have a history of spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric — at Mar-a-Lago this month.

So far, it's coming from two Republicans who have a history of breaking with Trump.

"President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites," wrote Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on Twitter . "These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party."

"I condemn white supremacy and anti-semitism," Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told NBC reporters Sahil Kapur and Frank Thorp . "The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes."

Both Cassidy and Collins were among the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump for incitement of an insurrection following the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The controversy began on November 22, when Trump had dinner with both Fuentes and West. The rapper brought the 24-year-old Fuentes — a white nationalist with a history of anti-Semitic rhetoric — to the dinner, saying in a since-deleted Twitter video afterwards that Trump was "really impressed" with Fuentes.

The former president has since sought to distance himself from the incident, claiming on Truth Social that he "didn't know" Fuentes while stating that West — who recently declared on Twitter that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" — "expressed no anti-Semitism" during the dinner. He has not condemned the statements of either Fuentes or West.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Salon

Trump's announcement proves it, again: Republicans aren't tough — they're a bunch of weenies

If one indisputable truth has emerged from the midterm elections, it's that Donald Trump is the political equivalent of herpes. Sure, the MAGA base loves him, but mainly as a blight they can inflict upon liberals, since infecting all Democrats with literal herpes is a logistical impossibility. Everyone else despises Trump, so much so that Republican candidates, by aligning themselves too closely with Trump, surrendered a significant chunk of voters and lost a bunch of otherwise winnable elections.
LOUISIANA STATE
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Salon

"Like a little elementary school child": Trump dumped by spiritual adviser as evangelicals turn

Key evangelical figures who once backed former President Donald Trump withdrew their support after he announced his third White House bid on Tuesday. One televangelist, who served as a spiritual adviser to the former president and once said he was "a supernatural answer to prayer," changed his tune, telling supporters that Trump acts like a "little elementary schoolchild" and that his juvenile focus on minor issues was stopping him from achieving larger goals.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ivanka has abandoned him and Melania has White House PTSD: What Trump’s family really think of a second term

Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday evening, unmoved by some disastrous midterm elections results in which many of his most high-profile candidates lost their races.While the Republican Party had been loudly predicting a “red wave” on Election Day, flooding the House of Representatives and Senate with conservatives in order to effectively disable Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, what actually happened was less a wave, more a light splash.The Democrats instead retained control of the upper chamber of Congress while the GOP appears likely to obtain only a tiny majority in the House, sparking...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Business Insider

Business Insider

754K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy