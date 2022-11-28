ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

cenlanow.com

Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KEDM

Kiwanis Parade route and street closures announced

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade which will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past and Present.” The parade will...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
BASTROP, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA

