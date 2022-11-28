Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
myarklamiss.com
Moring Forecast, Tuesday, November 29, Severe Weather Likely Today
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At this point, Severe Weather for the #ArkLaMiss is very likely. This is very much a “when will it?” no longer an “if it will?” situation. Here is a breakdown: The Moderate Risk (Red area that is level 4 out...
NBC 10 News Today: Severe weather damage in Caldwell Parish from Tuesday’s storm
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details about severe weather that hit Caldwell Parish Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For full details, watch the clip above.
KNOE TV8
State offices in 8 NELA parishes close in anticipation of bad weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State offices in 8 different parishes closed today, Nov. 29, 2022, at noon in anticipation of severe weather. State offices are closed in the following parishes:. Catahoula. Concordia. East Carroll. Franklin. Madison. Richland. Tensas. West Carroll.
cenlanow.com
Tornado Warning issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a Tornado Warning was issued for multiple locations in the ArkLaMiss. Meteorologists Walker Snowden and Alex Noel are providing the ArkLaMiss with live updates. Be sure to tune in to our live stream above and/or on our Facebook Page.
KNOE TV8
NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
City of Monroe offices to close today at 1:30 PM due to incoming inclement weather
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at 1:30 PM, the City of Monroe offices will close due to incoming inclement weather. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Franklin Parish schools will be closing today at Noon due to weather
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Noon, Franklin Parish Schools will be closing due to severe weather
NBC 10 News Today: Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first location in Monroe today, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mitch in the Morning gave details on the opening of Checkers, happening today in Monroe, La. For more details, watch the clip above.
KEDM
Kiwanis Parade route and street closures announced
WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe has announced street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade which will take place in downtown West Monroe and Monroe on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past and Present.” The parade will...
KNOE TV8
Two families survive devastating tornado
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
Downtown Ruston to host Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park on November 28th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022 Downtown Ruston will have a Tree Lighting Ceremony at Railroad Park at 6:00 PM in the downtown area. Santa Claus will also be present to witness the Tree Lighting and families can take photos with him.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
Street Closures announces the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announces street closures for the 2022 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the downtown areas of West Monroe and Monroe. The parade’s theme this year is “Christmas Past and Present” and the parade will begin […]
Union Parish Chamber of Commerce to host “Christmas on the Square” in downtown Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas on the Square will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The weekend will feature a pet parade, Christmas tree lighting, a Christmas parade, vendors, and more. Events kick off Saturday at 2 PM in downtown Farmerville.
City of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce to meet with small businesses located on the Southside of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe and Monroe Chamber of Commerce plan to meet with small businesses that are located on the Southside of Monroe. This meeting aims to discuss the needs and opportunities within the Southside corridor. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the City of Monroe […]
KNOE TV8
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston’s Dyson Fields and Jaden Mayfield helped lead the Bearcats to a quarterfinal win over Denham Springs. In two playoff games, Fields has rushed for 368 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayfield racked up eight tackles and two sacks. The dynamic duo continues the chase for Ruston’s first state title since 1990 as Aaron’s Aces.
Lincoln Parish Park drive-thru lights to open December 1 in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, Lincoln Parish Park will be displaying drive-thru lights in collaboration with Centric Federal Credit Union. Admission to the park will be $10 per car and $20 per bus. Lights will be available for viewing from 5:30 PM until 10 PM. The last chance to see the lights […]
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
