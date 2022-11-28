ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

wkok.com

Solicitor: Sunbury Mayor, City Administrator Ending Dispute

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s solicitor says the mayor’s claims of the city administrator signing documents without authorization revealed no wrongdoing, and the dispute between the two is over. Solicitor Joel Wiest said in a statement Wednesday, on behalf of the city an internal investigation revealed Derrick Backer ‘In...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Looking for Suspect After Shooting at Cars in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for whoever shot at several cars over the weekend in the city’s hill section. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the suspect shot a pellet gun at several vehicles, which broke some of the windows on the cars. When the incident happened isn’t known.
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

County DA Offering Advice to Avoid Holiday Scams

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office is offering some advice to avoid scams this holiday season. DA Tony Matulewicz says when shopping, keep your purse/wallet with you and close to your body at all times, and be aware of ‘distraction thefts.’ The DA says you should also avoid using public WiFi systems.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

