Solicitor: Sunbury Mayor, City Administrator Ending Dispute
SUNBURY – Sunbury’s solicitor says the mayor’s claims of the city administrator signing documents without authorization revealed no wrongdoing, and the dispute between the two is over. Solicitor Joel Wiest said in a statement Wednesday, on behalf of the city an internal investigation revealed Derrick Backer ‘In...
Looking for Suspect After Shooting at Cars in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for whoever shot at several cars over the weekend in the city’s hill section. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the suspect shot a pellet gun at several vehicles, which broke some of the windows on the cars. When the incident happened isn’t known.
County DA Offering Advice to Avoid Holiday Scams
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office is offering some advice to avoid scams this holiday season. DA Tony Matulewicz says when shopping, keep your purse/wallet with you and close to your body at all times, and be aware of ‘distraction thefts.’ The DA says you should also avoid using public WiFi systems.
