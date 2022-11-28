Jorge Larranaga, MD: There are many issues involved in seeing patients with lupus disease. Many patients experience delay in care for multiple reasons, including socioeconomic status, insurance, young age, and not seeking attention until it’s too late. But there are some data from Medicaid years ago that say that 1 of 8 patients with lupus nephritis are seen in a hospital setting in a very critical state with rapidly progressive crescentic renal diseases. This has suggested that there’s poor, inadequate interactive collaborative management and transitions of patients’ care among physicians and hospitals.

2 DAYS AGO