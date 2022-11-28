ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases at 759

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,099 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up three from 3,096 the previous week. The new deaths include two women and one man in the following age ranges, 2 in 70-79 age range. 1 in 80+ age range. The deaths were from Davison, Fall River and Minnehaha counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Name the snowplow contest returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What goes with snow? A name for a state snowplow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual name the snowplow contest. The public can give 12 of the SDDOT snowplows a name through the contest. Names can be submitted until Wednesday,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota

One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Strike would stop 12,000 tons of goods from leaving SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota ships at least 12,900 tons of products from the state by rail annually. That would stop if railway workers strike in the future. “I’m watching it pretty closely,” said Kevin Kjorsvik, the commodities manager for Ringneck Ethanol Energy Plant in Onida. “We are heavily reliant on ethanol leaving the state by rail,” Kjorsvik said.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE

