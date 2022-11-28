Read full article on original website
South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the December locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in November, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 14 checkpoints in 12 counties in December. In a press...
kelo.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces sobriety checkpoints for December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held during the month of December. While most of the focus will be West River, December checkpoints in the KELO listening area will take place in...
KEVN
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases at 759
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,099 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up three from 3,096 the previous week. The new deaths include two women and one man in the following age ranges, 2 in 70-79 age range. 1 in 80+ age range. The deaths were from Davison, Fall River and Minnehaha counties.
Weekend fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
KELOLAND TV
Deputy and Tribal Police team up for largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy sheriff and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribal police officer worked together to make the largest Fentanyl bust in South Dakota history. 3.4 pounds of fentanyl powder and just over 12 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills. “They observed a vehicle that had...
dakotanewsnow.com
State hires new positions to solve missing and murdered person cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday was a major day for dozens of Native American families across South Dakota, whose tragedies, some of them feel, have gone ignored or abandoned. It was a day over two years in the making. At a press conference in Rapid City, Attorney...
KELOLAND TV
Name the snowplow contest returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What goes with snow? A name for a state snowplow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sponsoring its annual name the snowplow contest. The public can give 12 of the SDDOT snowplows a name through the contest. Names can be submitted until Wednesday,...
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
sdpb.org
Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota
One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
newscenter1.tv
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
KELOLAND TV
Strike would stop 12,000 tons of goods from leaving SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota ships at least 12,900 tons of products from the state by rail annually. That would stop if railway workers strike in the future. “I’m watching it pretty closely,” said Kevin Kjorsvik, the commodities manager for Ringneck Ethanol Energy Plant in Onida. “We are heavily reliant on ethanol leaving the state by rail,” Kjorsvik said.
newscenter1.tv
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
