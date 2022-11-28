ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man wins big on Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man got quite a bargain on Black Friday when he decided to invest in a lottery ticket for the state's new Kentucky 5 drawing. The man, who didn't want to be identified, became the game's first jackpot winner, scoring $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park After Loretta Lynn

There's currently a petition to rename a state park after Loretta Lynn in her home state of Kentucky. Loretta Lynn’s family confirmed the morning of October 4th that the country music icon and trailblazer passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Lynn may have resided in Tennessee, but her home was always Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. She proudly talked about her upbringing in Kentucky in her hit song, "Coal Miner's Daughter".
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th

Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?

I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy