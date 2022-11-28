Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox56news.com
Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winning ticket still unclaimed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
After only 5 drawings, Kentucky Lottery's newest game has a jackpot winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After only five drawings, a Louisville man has become the first jackpot winner of the Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game, Kentucky 5. He won $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, lottery officials said in a press release. His ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game's jackpot.
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins big on Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man got quite a bargain on Black Friday when he decided to invest in a lottery ticket for the state's new Kentucky 5 drawing. The man, who didn't want to be identified, became the game's first jackpot winner, scoring $60,000 from Friday night's drawing, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. His winning ticket matched the five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
Six Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burgers then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of six amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised for their delicious food.
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Maryland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals' game against Maryland on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Cardinals are going bowling for the third time under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park After Loretta Lynn
There's currently a petition to rename a state park after Loretta Lynn in her home state of Kentucky. Loretta Lynn’s family confirmed the morning of October 4th that the country music icon and trailblazer passed away peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Lynn may have resided in Tennessee, but her home was always Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. She proudly talked about her upbringing in Kentucky in her hit song, "Coal Miner's Daughter".
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
WTVQ
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Corrections has broken ground on an expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Complex in eastern Kentucky. A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet says the expansion will allow officials to transition inmates from Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, and it will create 166 new jobs in the region.
Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th
Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Can You Solve These ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues About Kentucky?
I am a huge Jeopardy! fan, even to the point of recording the episodes on my DVR to watch later. Within the last couple of years, since iconic host Alex Trebek passed away, the legendary quiz show has undergone quite a few changes--and I don't just mean a new host. That was a necessity. No, I'm talking about the show itself--in particular, the new structure of the Tournament of Champions. It's been very bizarre, but the basic question-and-answer format remains relatively intact and keeps bringing me back.
Comments / 1