ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop must have some helper elves right now because they have a ton of new items to satisfy the sweet tooth in your family. First, you can join the cake pop of the month club. Then, jump right into the advent season with their cake pop calendar and don’t forget their hot chocolate party bomb. It’s big enough to serve 16 with hot chocolate and marshmallows.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO