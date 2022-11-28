REPORT: Abilene hotels hit high marks in Fiscal Year 2022

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC , ACVB ) – Abilene’s hotel and lodging industry hit high marks Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), reported the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), an affiliate of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Monday.

Abilene hotels ended FY22 with hotel occupancy of 69.7%, outpacing FY21 by 2.8% and bested pre-pandemic FY19 by 6.74%, according to reports from STR, the global leader in hotel performance data.

Abilene hotels also outperformed the state average of 59% occupancy and surpassed the top metro areas in Texas with El Paso coming the closest at 67.7%, as reported by the Texas Hotel Lodging Association.

“Abilene hotels continue showing strength, and much can be attributed to the economic growth and development of the city and region,” said Vice President of ACVB, Robert Lopez.

ACVB accounted for 51,039 hotel room nights and 198 groups during FY22 with an estimated economic impact of $27,578,004.

“The sales team does an outstanding job at attracting group business with youth sports and conventions, and with the new downtown hotel opening June 2023, we are confident the hospitality industry will continue its upward trajectory,” praised VP Lopez

Other metrics showed solid growth, as well. Average daily rates (ADR) increased by 11.4% with FY22 reported at 91.41, compared to 82.07 in FY21. The increase from FY19 (79.53) to FY22 is 14.94%.

“Hoteliers maximized occupancy and rate without sacrificing one for the other. It’s a delicate balance, but the demand is obviously there,” added VP Lopez.

Abilene lodging room revenues rose 14.5% from $75,002,246 in FY21 to $85,904,807 in FY22, surpassing pre-pandemic highs of FY19 by 25.78% ($68,296,558). Fiscal Year 2019 was a record year for tourism in Abilene and globally.

“Tourism experts predicted it would take three years for the tourism industry to recover from the pandemic, but month-after-month, Abilene has demonstrated the determination and perseverance it is known for,” said Lopez. “We are grateful for the business community, venues, attractions, universities, and Dyess Air Force Base who play a major role in supporting the tourism economy.”

The ACVB is funded by hotel occupancy tax revenues collected from Abilene hotels. It is responsible for programs promoting Abilene as an attractive travel destination by enhancing its public image as a dynamic place to live and work. Through the impact of travel, it strengthens the economic position and provides opportunity for people in the community.

Tap here to learn more about Abilene, events and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.