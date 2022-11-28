ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

REPORT: Abilene hotels hit high marks in Fiscal Year 2022

By Karley Cross, ACVB Vice President Robert Lopez, ACVB Communications Director David Waller
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3bWk_0jQ7QYoE00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC , ACVB ) – Abilene’s hotel and lodging industry hit high marks Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), reported the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), an affiliate of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Monday.

Abilene hotels ended FY22 with hotel occupancy of 69.7%, outpacing FY21 by 2.8% and bested pre-pandemic FY19 by 6.74%, according to reports from STR, the global leader in hotel performance data.

Bucketheads to combine Abilene stores into a one-stop shop, opening in 2023

Abilene hotels also outperformed the state average of 59% occupancy and surpassed the top metro areas in Texas with El Paso coming the closest at 67.7%, as reported by the Texas Hotel Lodging Association.

“Abilene hotels continue showing strength, and much can be attributed to the economic growth and development of the city and region,” said Vice President of ACVB, Robert Lopez.

ACVB accounted for 51,039 hotel room nights and 198 groups during FY22 with an estimated economic impact of $27,578,004.

“The sales team does an outstanding job at attracting group business with youth sports and conventions, and with the new downtown hotel opening June 2023, we are confident the hospitality industry will continue its upward trajectory,” praised VP Lopez

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

Other metrics showed solid growth, as well. Average daily rates (ADR) increased by 11.4% with FY22 reported at 91.41, compared to 82.07 in FY21. The increase from FY19 (79.53) to FY22 is 14.94%.

“Hoteliers maximized occupancy and rate without sacrificing one for the other. It’s a delicate balance, but the demand is obviously there,” added VP Lopez.

Abilene lodging room revenues rose 14.5% from $75,002,246 in FY21 to $85,904,807 in FY22, surpassing pre-pandemic highs of FY19 by 25.78% ($68,296,558). Fiscal Year 2019 was a record year for tourism in Abilene and globally.

“Tourism experts predicted it would take three years for the tourism industry to recover from the pandemic, but month-after-month, Abilene has demonstrated the determination and perseverance it is known for,” said Lopez. “We are grateful for the business community, venues, attractions, universities, and Dyess Air Force Base who play a major role in supporting the tourism economy.”

A look inside Abilene’s first hat bar inspired by owner’s late mother

The ACVB is funded by hotel occupancy tax revenues collected from Abilene hotels. It is responsible for programs promoting Abilene as an attractive travel destination by enhancing its public image as a dynamic place to live and work. Through the impact of travel, it strengthens the economic position and provides opportunity for people in the community.

Tap here to learn more about Abilene, events and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Mayor Williams not seeking reelection, announces next steps in Texas Land Commissioner transition team

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced, almost three weeks ago, that he would not be running for reelection in 2023. What’s next for Mayor Williams, though? Monday, it was announced he’d be on the transition team as Dr. Dawn Buckingham (R) takes over as Texas Land Commissioner. Dr. Buckingham, State Senator for […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD to get mobile command center, 5G fiber optics for Dyess AFB in upcoming City Council meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the City of Abilene’s media briefing Monday morning, major projects were discussed, including pricey updates for the Abilene Police Department and Dyess Air Force Base. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the December 1 Abilene City Council meeting. As revealed in Monday morning’s city briefing, the Abilene Police […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Pickup truck runs into Abilene Airport fencing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver crashed into the fencing around Abilene Regional Airport Monday night. While police continue to investigate what happened, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver of a pickup truck was on FM 18, towards State Highway 36 around 8:30 Monday night when they lost control of their vehicle. The […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

APD is hoping to purchase a mobile command center, the first one in station history

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police are hoping to acquire a piece of equipment that the city has never had before and it’s one of the biggest in department history. Chief Dudley told us that, “A mobile command center is something that will be invaluable to our folks because often times when working critical incidents. Swat calls, and homicides, our folks will be working out of their cars or on the hood of their cars to be able to accomplish their job. So, this will afford us the opportunity to have a command center that’s on site that will have computers within them.”
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene CERT Preparedness Training course returns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Rescue Alliance will be hosting a four day course for people to become certified as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in December. The CERT program educates volunteers on how to respond to disasters that could impact the area they live in, such as hurricanes, tornadoes […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From Monks Coffee Shop to Under One Roof, Downtown Abilene is ready for the holidays! The Abilene Downtown Association got into the Christmas spirit Monday, photographing beautifully decorated storefronts: The Abilene Downtown Association shared these photos on its Facebook page. Click here to learn about the association and stay up to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Tombstone reported stolen in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Campus Court – Forgery to Defraud or Harm of AnotherA victim […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘They treated my mother with so much respect’: Abilene woman recommends Hendrick Hospice Care to all for support, how to make holiday donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you think ‘hospice,’ odds are you’re not exactly thinking about warmth. But for some loved ones of patients at Hendrick Hospice Care, it’s described as caring and warm as can be. Hendrick Health employee, Lauren Spindler told KTAB/KRBC she lost her mother to cancer in 2019. Through that trying time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man fires 3-4 rounds at stepdad’s vehicle

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of East North 7th Street – Burglary of HabitationA 22-year-old victim reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy