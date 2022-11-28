Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Committee Suggests Dropping County Electric Aggregation Study
Faced with the prospect of a million-dollar study, the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee is recommending halting work on a program that would see county government buying and managing the Loudoun’s electricity supply. Under community choice aggregation, the county government would buy electricity for Loudoun directly from power...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Fariborz Fatemi, McLean
Editor: With the Republican candidates he campaigned for, most miserable, anti-Democracy, election deniers, failing as they should, Gov. Youngkin is back in Virginia to govern. The question is, will he govern for the benefit of the citizens of the commonwealth, or will he govern for the benefit of his political...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Chamber Earns Rare 5-Star Accreditation
The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has earned 5-Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, placing it in the top 2% of chambers nationwide for the quality of its programs, policies and impact on the community. “On behalf of the best board of directors and staff in the Chamber industry,...
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news. The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County to Host Meeting on Philomont Fire Station Plans
Loudoun County will host a meeting on plans to build a new Philomont Fire and Rescue station on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane in Purcellville. The county plans a new 18,500-square-foot fire and rescue station on...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg’s Next Mural Pays Tribute to Public Works Staff
Leesburg’s Commission on Public Arts tonight is expected to get approval for its next mural project, a display on the town shop building along Russell Branch Parkway. Six artists submitted proposals for the mural. The design by Danielle Ferrin was selected. Appearing before the Town Council during its Monday...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Town Council Readies to Move into Second Half of Fiscal Year
The Lovettsville Town Council last week held a special budget meeting for fiscal year 2024 during which Town Manager Jason Cournoyer brought council members-elect Robert Merhaut and Brandon Davis up to date on the town’s current and future budgets. Cournoyer said Lovettsville was in good financial shape for the...
loudounnow.com
Lack of Seatbelt Use Cited in Holiday Fatalities
Three pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among the 14 individuals who died on Virginia highways over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, according to preliminary data released by Virginia State Police. Of the 10 who were riding in vehicles equipped with seatbelts, eight chose not to wear one. “Not sure how many...
loudounnow.com
Craig Family’s Leesburg Hobby Shop to Close
For two decades, Leesburg Hobbies and Collectables has been a destination for train enthusiasts, model builders, young rocketeers, and Boys and Girl Scouts. The store will close next month, ending a retail adventure shared by three generations of the Craig family. The business started around the Craig family’s kitchen table....
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Adopts 180-day Student Calendar for 2023
The School Board on Tuesday adopted a 180-day student calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that would have classes start Aug. 24, more than a week before Labor Day. The board majority rejected efforts to reduce the number of teaching days and to add a Veterans Day school holiday. The...
loudounnow.com
Nominations Open for First Environmental Excellence Awards
The Loudoun County Environmental Commission is calling for nominations for the inaugural Environmental Excellence Awards, honoring individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and educators for their leadership on environmental issues. Planned to be annual, judges will award bonus points to projects that promote that year’s theme. For this year, the theme will...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Deputies Seek Family Dollar Holdup Suspect
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar store in Sterling. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, a woman entered Enterprise Street store. In the store, she allegedly walked up to the counter, displayed a firearm, and demanded money before leaving. She...
loudounnow.com
Sela Campbell: Loudoun Teen Puts Her Old Country Soul on Stage
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for 16-year-old Sela Campbell, it has taken raw talent and a community of musical mentors to help her rise in Loudoun’s country music scene. Campbell’s passion for country music came from an early age. Some of her earliest...
