Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news. The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO