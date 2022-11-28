Read full article on original website
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Rutgers joins race for N.J. OL Nick Oliveira as Luke Fickell swaps Bearcats for Badgers
College football recruiting never sleeps. Especially when college coaches are offered better jobs in better conferences, and jump ship, while players, who are often left holding the bag, are expected to never change their minds. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) offensive lineman Nick Oliveira is back on the market, and...
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Rutgers wrestling notebook: Billy Janzer powering through injuries, camera work
Billy Janzer had a cell phone and some free time. What the Rutgers wrestler didn’t know was he had was an audience. Two weeks ago, Janzer became an unsung wrestling forum folk hero when the redshirt junior went live on Instagram to broadcast the finals of the Roadrunner Open, which was not available to watch anywhere else. Janzer, nursing a knee injury, did not compete, but the team’s usual starter at 197 pounds held the camera — err cell phone — as Jonathan Forster and the Breakdown From the Barn podcast made all of the most-important matches available to watch. The questions poured in. Janzer, the citizen journalist, answered them all.
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
No. 8 Northern Highlands vs. No. 13 Millville: Group 4 football final preview
Years in the making, the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group Championships for public schools are set for this weekend. High school football fans throughout the state have been eagerly waiting for this moment, the chance to finally crown state champions in each of the five groups.
BCSL boys soccer Player of the Year and postseason honors for 2022
BURLINGTON COUNTY SCHOLASTIC LEAGUE SEASON IN REVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: All-Morris County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by Morris County coaches, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes talks Aaron Judge, groin issue, WBC commitment
Like a lot of Yankees this time of the year, Nestor Cortes is sporting a beard for the holidays because managing partner Hal Steinbrenner’s appearance policy can’t be enforced in the offseason. And 100% healthy. He’s getting there after a strained left groin forced him out of the...
Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022
Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
N.J. high school baseball player, 16, dies in ATV crash in Georgia
A New Jersey high school student with a promising future in baseball died on Thanksgiving from injuries he suffered in an ATV crash in Georgia, authorities said. Matthew J. Carlson, 16, of Middlesex County, died in a hospital the day after the accident, which occurred Wednesday night in Hancock County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Hires Ron Anello To Serve As District’s Interim Athletic Director
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools today announced that Ron Anello has been hired as the District’s Interim Athletic Director. Anello brings 40 years of experience as an athletic director and coach. Anello joined Montclair High School’s football coaching staff in the fall after retiring as Director of...
Gauging the market for Yankees, Mets free-agent pitchers
Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have seen some pitchers hit the free agent market this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan evaluated the market for some free agent pitchers. He reports that right-hander Chris Bassitt has behind the seens action,...
Likely Brandon Nimmo suitor can’t win a bidding war for Mets’ free agent, beat reporter says
The question is: who doesn’t want Brandon Nimmo?. The New York Mets center fielder has reportedly been a hot commodity since hitting free agency. And one of the first teams the 29-year-old had been linked to was the Colorado Rockies. It seemed like a logical landing spot for the Wyoming native.
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
In the Ironbound
To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
