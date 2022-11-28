ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup

Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling notebook: Billy Janzer powering through injuries, camera work

Billy Janzer had a cell phone and some free time. What the Rutgers wrestler didn’t know was he had was an audience. Two weeks ago, Janzer became an unsung wrestling forum folk hero when the redshirt junior went live on Instagram to broadcast the finals of the Roadrunner Open, which was not available to watch anywhere else. Janzer, nursing a knee injury, did not compete, but the team’s usual starter at 197 pounds held the camera — err cell phone — as Jonathan Forster and the Breakdown From the Barn podcast made all of the most-important matches available to watch. The questions poured in. Janzer, the citizen journalist, answered them all.
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Morris County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by Morris County coaches, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer honors, 2022

Reagan Schubach wanted to leave a legacy during her time in the Hunterdon Central girls soccer program. She certainly left no doubt that she will be remembered for a long time. Coming into her senior year, Schubach had already broken Hunterdon Central’s single-season goal record and the all-time program goal...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List

Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Gauging the market for Yankees, Mets free-agent pitchers

Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees have seen some pitchers hit the free agent market this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jeff Passan evaluated the market for some free agent pitchers. He reports that right-hander Chris Bassitt has behind the seens action,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

In the Ironbound

To walk the streets of the Ironbound is to traverse oceans and continents — a panorama of cultures and cuisines packed into four square miles. Two centuries of immigration have shaped the historic Newark neighborhood into an estuary of colliding heritages: Within a single city block, adventurous eaters may sample Spanish paella, Brazilian rodizio, Portuguese pastel de nata and Ecuadorian ceviche (or all four at the same restaurant, if they know where to go).
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy