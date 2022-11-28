Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Patient Goals in Treatment of LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: The goals of therapy for patients with lupus nephritis have changed over time. Based on the MAINTAIN trial in 2016, we know protein reduction is critical for long-term renal outcome. Therefore, prompt diagnosis, biopsies, and therapeutic interventions are important for these patients in focusing on reducing proteinuria, obtaining a bland urinalysis, and trying to get the urine PCR [protein-creatinine ratio] less than 700 mg/g, depending on what you read, or less than 500 mg/g, depending on the study.
ajmc.com
Review of BTK Inhibitors for Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Highlights Pros, Cons, and Future Directions
Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors are currently the only FDA-approved agents indicated specifically for patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia. A recent review of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) summarizes current data on the safety and efficacy of BTK inhibitors in this patient population, as well as relevant issues and future directions.
ajmc.com
Dr Kristen Ciombor on Precision Medicine Approaches in Colorectal Cancer
Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, spoke on the need for precision medicine approaches in colorectal cancer. There is a need for precision medicine approaches in colorectal cancer, said Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, speaking at an Institute for Value Based Medicine® meeting.
ajmc.com
Caregiver Knowledge of AAP Guidelines Improved OSA Outcomes in People With Down Syndrome
A study found that people with Down syndrome with caregivers who were aware of the updated American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines on screening for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) were diagnosed earlier and had better health outcomes for OSA. People with Down syndrome (DS) whose caretaker was aware of and...
ajmc.com
From Cancer Prevention to Treatment: Underpinning the Advances, Challenges to Democratizing Precision Oncology
Evidence-Based Oncology, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 8. Coverage from the Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event in Nashville, Tennessee, held November 17, 2022. The event was held in partnership with Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Precision oncology has long influenced the management of common and rare cancers, in which stage of...
ajmc.com
BMI Implicated in Glucocorticoid Insensitivity in CRSwNP
The investigators of this study compared outcomes between patients who had eosinophilic or noneosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) by comparing the influence of body mass index (BMI) on each disease subtype. Novel data show how body mass index (BMI) may contribute to adverse outcomes by way of glucocorticoid...
ajmc.com
Drivers of Health Care Utilization in Patients With LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: There are many issues involved in seeing patients with lupus disease. Many patients experience delay in care for multiple reasons, including socioeconomic status, insurance, young age, and not seeking attention until it’s too late. But there are some data from Medicaid years ago that say that 1 of 8 patients with lupus nephritis are seen in a hospital setting in a very critical state with rapidly progressive crescentic renal diseases. This has suggested that there’s poor, inadequate interactive collaborative management and transitions of patients’ care among physicians and hospitals.
Comments / 0