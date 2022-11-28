ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Is Russell Wilson getting sacked more than he normally does?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjjQu_0jQ7Q08100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos have a record of 3-8 and are in last place in the AFC West .

Many had high hopes for the season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver. Before even playing a snap, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team.

Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?

While many have said the blame for the poor season falls on head coach Nathaniel Hackett, others say it’s due to poor play by Wilson.

Wilson has already been sacked a total of 35 times this season through 11 games. He did not play during the week 7 game against the Jets.

In 2021, Wilson played 14 games and was sacked 33 times. He was also sacked only 33 times during the entire 2012 season.

Is coach Hackett worried about his status with Broncos?

Here is a look at how many times Wilson has been sacked over the last 10 years:

  • 2022: 35 sacks through 11 games
  • 2021: 33 (14 games played)
  • 2020: 47
  • 2019: 48
  • 2018: 51
  • 2017: 43
  • 2016: 41
  • 2015: 45
  • 2014: 42
  • 2013: 44
  • 2012: 33

Wilson has 8 touchdowns on the season. He has 32.3 QBR , which is ranked as 30th in the NFL.

Denver has struggled to score points this season. In fact, the Broncos have fewer offensive touchdowns on the season than any other team at 14. The Broncos are also in last place in the NFL for total points at 157 and total points per game at 14.3.

Wilson said the offensive struggles are not acceptable.

“It’s unacceptable. Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here. Everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard.  We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns. I think at the end of the game there, the best thing I saw was we didn’t give up,” Wilson said.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Russell Wilson news

The Denver Broncos have been very bad this season after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. While the defense has been very solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 points per game and Wilson is having the worst season of his career by far. And one shocking stat puts Wilson’s struggles into hilarious perspective.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again

The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy