Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

12 Days of Giving holiday celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12 Days of Christmas made famous by the song don’t actually start until Christmas Day. But the 12 Days of Giving on Savannah’s riverfront get here much sooner. Plant Riverside District is introducing a new holiday event in partnership with other local merchants...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrbl.com

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call unfounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said several police units and SWAT responded to the schools in response to unfounded reports of a gunman near campus.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Wellness Wednesday: Navigating emotional crises like Savannah High School Hoax

Wellness Wednesday: Navigating emotional crises like Savannah High School Hoax. Wellness Wednesday: Navigating emotional crises like …. Wellness Wednesday: Navigating emotional crises like Savannah High School Hoax. Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Swimmer Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew's signs with Alabama

Swimmer Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew’s signs with …. Swimmer Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew's signs with Alabama. Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday. Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

HELP of Beaufort breaks ground on new building

HELP of Beaufort marked its “soon to be 50” year mark, with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 21 on their property at 1600 Ribaut Road in Port Royal. In attendance were HELP volunteers, board members, grantors, Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito, Rep. Shannon Erickson and Greg Brusnon from Brunson Construction.
PORT ROYAL, SC
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Savannah Country Day School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Athlete of the Week: Marshall Moise of the Savannah Ghost Pirates

Athlete of the Week: Marshall Moise of the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Athlete of the Week: Marshall Moise of the Savannah …. Athlete of the Week: Marshall Moise of the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head Island to light holiday tree Friday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island will join the holiday fun this Friday with the lighting of its holiday tree. Santa Claus will kick off the lighting event with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. in Lowcountry Celebration Park. The 30-foot tall tree will sparkle with lights at 6 p.m. and […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Holiday Hope with Alicia Powell of the Salvation Army

Holiday Hope with Alicia Powell of the Salvation …. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate. Memorial Health dedicated to treating community...
SAVANNAH, GA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Savannah

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Savannah is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
SAVANNAH, GA

