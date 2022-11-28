Read full article on original website
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Edwards, eight other Aggies honored by MW
Alfred Edwards has been a mainstay on Utah State’s offensive line under three different coaching staffs, and his durability and skill did not go unnoticed by the coaches and media that vote on the all-conference teams. Edwards, a five-year starter, was the lone Aggie that garnered first-team All-Mountain West...
Weber County auto teacher recognized as one of the nation's best
A unique class at Bonneville High School in the Weber School District, is being recognized as the “top shop” in the nation.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Lasting legacy of the Hotel Burnham
Editorial Note: Part 300 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1930-1942; Preston Citizen 1943-1948, 1971; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940; Hometown Album compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary for Henrietta Mansfield Dives) On the northeast corner of State Street and Oneida Street was the...
Herald-Journal
Hull, Kirk Dean "Butch"
Hull Kirk Dean "Butch" Hull 71 Richmond, Utah passed away November 26, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Whitney Idaho LDS Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
upr.org
New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street
Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building. Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cold, flu, RSV, croup on the rise among children
The holidays are here, and that means flu season is too. Utah hospitals and schools are starting to feel the effects of an increase in different illnesses among young children.
North Utah Northrop Grumman employees see years of work come to fruition with launch of Artemis I
For the past several years, scientists have been hard at work in the remote northern Utah desert west of Tremonton, designing and testing key components of the rocket that blasted off toward the moon on Nov. 16. With a long history as one of the main contractors working with NASA on the U.S. space program, it was only fitting that several members of the team at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s Promontory facilities in Box Elder County were among the crowd of thousands who gathered on the...
Herald-Journal
Proposed road extension comes at a cost to North Logan residents
This past week North Logan city Mayor Lyndsay Peterson stated in her radio address 2500 North would eventually extend all the way to the bench. This was reported in the Cache Valley Daily. She failed to mention that to accomplish this she would need to declare eminent domain not just on private land but on relatively new homes. She would have to destroy one of the few remaining landmark original homes, and destroy green space she claims to be protecting. In addition, she supported another property tax increase in North Logan. North Logan was one of only three cities in Cache Valley to request another property tax increase this year. North Logan has a history of nearly yearly property tax increases, one of only two cities in the valley to use this business practice. Essentially, if Mayor Peterson cannot tax individuals out of their homes, she will take it from you through eminent domain. Mayor Peterson ran as a Republican, she took office just a year ago. She has continued an ongoing habit of North Logan city of increasing property taxes nearly annually, skipping only the year of COVID shutdown and now stating she will make decisions that will rob individuals of their homes and land. I for one feel she misled the voters of North Logan city, she leans left. She doesn't care who she hurts as long as it benefits North Logan city.
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies set to face Razorbacks in first round of NCAA tourney
When Utah State appeared on the television screen during the Selection Show for the upcoming NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Aggie head coach Rob Nielsen smiled and shook his head and uttered “unbelievable.”. Utah State will face sixth-seeded Arkansas in Eugene, Oregon, as part of the Louisville Bracket this Friday in...
Herald-Journal
Ray Earl Lish
Ray Earl Lish 6/17/1938 - 11/23/2022 Ray Earl Lish loving husband, father, grandpa, papa, brother and friend passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at his home in Tremonton, Utah surrounded by loved ones at the age of 84. Ray was born June 17, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah to Lloyd...
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies headed west for NCAA Tournament
While some teams were sweating it out Sunday evening as the NCAA Selection Show wound down on EPSNU, the Aggies were not worried. Utah State knew it was in the Big Dance. That’s because the Aggies had captured the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in volleyball on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado. With that championship came an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Herald-Journal
Glade W. Davis’ 95th Birthday
A life well lived, while building a great legacy. Glade W. Davis was born December 9, 1927 to CR and Erma Chugg Davis (later divorced) of Providence Utah. He attended South Cache High School where he played football and made life-long friends. During High School, Glade met Carol Facer who later became his eternal companion and was married for 74 years prior to her passing in 2021. Glade served in the Navy and was recognized as part of our Country’s Honor Flight, flying back to Washington DC.
Herald-Journal
Franklin, developer reach agreement
Ninety-five minutes into a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, both parties could finally see a resolve to settle issues and move forward in an ongoing dispute between the city and the developer of a subdivision. Attorney Dan Dansie and Vice President Aaron Robertson represented Heritage Land...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies, Mountain West off to good start
There are 20 teams in Division I men’s basketball who are still perfect thus far in the 2022-23 season. Three of them are from the Mountain West Conference and that trio does not include No. 24 San Diego State. It does include Utah State, who is 5-0. Joining the Aggies from the MW is UNLV (7-0) and New Mexico (6-0).
Herald-Journal
Stone, Carolyn Marie (Smith)
Stone Carolyn Marie Smith Stone 80 Preston passed away November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Downey Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Herald-Journal
Robert Mark Roylance
Robert Mark Roylance 8/9/1941 - 11/26/2022 Robert Mark Roylance passed away on November 26, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Robin Broadus (Rick); daughter, Trudy Fuhriman (Doug); daughter, Traci Petty (Eric); son, Dean Roylance (Kelly); son, James Roylance (Alison); daughter, Kimberly Banks (Travis); daughter, Becky Bostick (Itchy); brothers, Bill Roylance and Scott Roylance; 28 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
