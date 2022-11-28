2 dead, 6 injured in fatal multi-car crash near Genoa

GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive.

Police said a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Troy Oates, 49, of Genoa, crossed a center line and struck a 2001 Ford F-250 head-on. A third vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500, was following behind the Ford and hit it while trying to avoid the crash.

Eight people in total were injured, and two of the five occupants of the Ford were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge was treated and released at the scene, while others were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.

Route 23 was closed for nearly four hours while first responders addressed the scene.

Police said charges are pending but the crash is still under investigation.

The names of the two deceased individuals have not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.