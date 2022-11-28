Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Girl allegedly threatened; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened a girl running an errand Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at her mother's request, an 11-year-old girl was delivering an item to her grandmother's house a few blocks away. When she was in...
Kan. man accused of threat of mass violence due in court
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Andrew D. Patterson, 24, Hutchinson, is set to appear in court on Dec. 14. Patterson was charged with attempted terrorism in June, following threats he made against his workplace and a school. If convicted, he could get up to 50 years in prison without parole. A...
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
Salina man arrested after bar window broken
A local man wanted in connection to a broken window at a downtown bar last week was arrested Monday at a north Salina tavern. Despite already being banned, Brandon Davis, 37, of Salina, entered The Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Wednesday night and was promptly told to leave, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. After leaving the bar, Davis allegedly broke a front window at the establishment.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banda, Jose Antonio; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Dodson,...
Central Salina residence burgled while resident inside
A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
No narcotics found during lockdown drill in Minneapolis
From the Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas Facebook page:. Today at Minneapolis High School a lockdown drill was held. During the drill Minneapolis Police Department, Kansas, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office, and Riley County Police K9 officer's assisted with sniffing the parking lot and the school for any illegal narcotics. There were no narcotics located in vehicles or the areas outside the classrooms.
Attempted seatbelt enforcement stop leads to arrest of 2 Salinans
A seatbelt enforcement stop that turned into a pursuit ended with the arrests of two people from Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer conducting seatbelt enforcement in the 1200 block of W. Crawford Street noticed a driver in a Ford Fiesta who was not buckled up. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The car pulled into a parking lot, but then rapidly accelerated north on S. Broadway Boulevard, reaching 60 mph, Forrester said.
Salina man arrested after chase in parts of three counties
BEVERLY - Hours after allegedly leading law enforcement personnel on a chase through parts of three counties, a Salina man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine. A Saline County deputy observed a man driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70 at 80...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify Target burglary suspects
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from Target and burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot. The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, two suspects burglarized a vehicle in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Pl. The victim told officers that more than $400 worth of property had been stolen from their vehicle as they were shopping inside.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
ksal.com
Bar Window Shattered
The Voo, a bar on N. Santa Fe is feeling a little drafty after a Salina man broke their front window. Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff the incident occurred on November 23rd around 9:20 PM. Brandon Davis a 37-year-old Salina man had previously been banned from the bar at 249 N. Santa Fe but chose to enter anyway. Davis was immediately told to leave and after exiting the building, broke the front window.
WIBW
Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week. Rico Steele owns a martial arts school. RS MMA & Fitness in Junction City where Scott was taking classes. “Very humble guy, very respectful and...
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
Salina woman hospitalized after crash into power pole
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Honda passenger vehicle driven by Deborah J. Dubuc Schindler, 65, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Old Lexington Road. The vehicle traveled...
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
adastraradio.com
No Civilian Injuries, One Dog Lost in Early Monday Fire on N. Obee Rd.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire Crews from both the Hutchinson and Buhler Fire Departments were called to a structure fire early Monday morning in the 900 block of N. Obee Rd. According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer, the first arriving units encountered heavy fire coming from the roof of the structure at 910 N. Obee Rd just after 6 a.m. Monday. Crews made an aggressive attack from the outside of the structure until they knew they had enough water on the scene to do an interior attack. At that point, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1