KMOV
Give 5 program empowers older adults to volunteer with nonprofits across the Metro
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nonprofits across the Metro are getting help from a new program called Give 5, where older adults spend five weeks going to different organizations to volunteer. Although Peggy Harris is retired, she wanted to give back to the community. When she heard about Give 5,...
KMOV
How to participate in Giving Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving to charity. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the idea of encouraging people to do good. The day aims to inspire individuals to give all types of gifts, including of time, skills, goods and advocacy. Last year, 35 million adults were estimated to have participated in Giving Tuesday.
KMOV
Truffles for Tots helps kids get toys for Christmas
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local candy maker is making the gift of chocolate that much sweeter. News 4′s Steve Harris shows how you can help kids have a merry Christmas and get a treat yourself.
KMOV
Metallica foundation gives scholarships to local students
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy metal band is working to bring good-paying jobs to the St. Louis region. A foundation set up by the band Metallica is providing scholarships for students at East Central College in Union, Missouri. Justin Medlock is in the welding program at the college. “Welding...
KMOV
Operation Food Search partners with Mercy Clinic to fight food insecurity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Operation Food Search is helping tackle the food insecurity crisis locally. On this Giving Tuesday, they are partnering with a local Mercy Clinic to raise money for a new food market.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
KMOV
Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
KMOV
New music festival coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A new music festival seems geared to be coming to St. Louis. The Evolution Festival is scheduled to take place in Forest Park Aug. 26-27, 2023. The organizers of the event posted teasers to their social media pages Wednesday. A full lineup and more details...
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Short staffing prompts Metro to adjust routes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro leaders have adjusted routes due to short staffing. Metro leaders said they need 175 front-line operators. They said hiring continues to be a struggle since the pandemic even though they are offering full benefits, on-the-job training, and a $2,000 signing bonus. Riders News 4...
KMOV
Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023. Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.
KMOV
Megan Green sworn in as first woman president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Megan Green is now the first woman to serve as president of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis City. In her speech, she pledged to work with a sense of urgency, recognizing her term is short. “First thing, we have to start work to...
KMOV
Episode 211: Vintage Vinyl
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The beloved record store Vintage Vinyl started as a booth in the Soulard Farmer’s market. For decades it’s served as a hub for St. Louis music culture and has been named one of the best record stores in the US. We sat down...
KMOV
A warning from cyber experts as scammers are on the prowl during your holiday shopping
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - We’re just days past Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. With winter holidays quickly approaching, many of us are spending time online scrolling, adding to the cart, and making spur-of-the-moment purchases. News 4′s watching your bottom dollar and making sure scammers aren’t digging into your payroll or personal information this holiday season.
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
KMOV
‘Worst abuse we’ve ever seen:’ Stray Rescue hoping for big Giving Tuesday following horrific year of animal abuse
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Giving Tuesday is the biggest fundraising day of the year for Stray Rescue St. Louis, which helps thousands of cats and dogs escape neglect every year. However, Cassady Caldwell, C.E.O. of Stray Rescue, said 2022 proved record-setting in all the wrong ways. “I’ve been here for...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
