Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

How to participate in Giving Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving to charity. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the idea of encouraging people to do good. The day aims to inspire individuals to give all types of gifts, including of time, skills, goods and advocacy. Last year, 35 million adults were estimated to have participated in Giving Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metallica foundation gives scholarships to local students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy metal band is working to bring good-paying jobs to the St. Louis region. A foundation set up by the band Metallica is providing scholarships for students at East Central College in Union, Missouri. Justin Medlock is in the welding program at the college. “Welding...
UNION, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
BRENTWOOD, MO
KMOV

Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New music festival coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A new music festival seems geared to be coming to St. Louis. The Evolution Festival is scheduled to take place in Forest Park Aug. 26-27, 2023. The organizers of the event posted teasers to their social media pages Wednesday. A full lineup and more details...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Short staffing prompts Metro to adjust routes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Metro leaders have adjusted routes due to short staffing. Metro leaders said they need 175 front-line operators. They said hiring continues to be a struggle since the pandemic even though they are offering full benefits, on-the-job training, and a $2,000 signing bonus. Riders News 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023. Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 211: Vintage Vinyl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The beloved record store Vintage Vinyl started as a booth in the Soulard Farmer’s market. For decades it’s served as a hub for St. Louis music culture and has been named one of the best record stores in the US. We sat down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

A warning from cyber experts as scammers are on the prowl during your holiday shopping

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - We’re just days past Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. With winter holidays quickly approaching, many of us are spending time online scrolling, adding to the cart, and making spur-of-the-moment purchases. News 4′s watching your bottom dollar and making sure scammers aren’t digging into your payroll or personal information this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
ARNOLD, MO

