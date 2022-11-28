ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to giving to charity. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with the idea of encouraging people to do good. The day aims to inspire individuals to give all types of gifts, including of time, skills, goods and advocacy. Last year, 35 million adults were estimated to have participated in Giving Tuesday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO