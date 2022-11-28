Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash
A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
‘We are living in hell.’ N.J. city’s toxic cop culture ignites residents’ fury
In Paterson, most of the 400 police officers sworn to serve and protect the “Silk City” are Black or brown, like its nearly 150,000 residents. Still, fear and distrust of the police run deep. And residents and community activists say that gap is widening in a city where...
Canadian teen charged in pair of N.J. swatting incidents, cops say
A 14-year-old from Canada has been charged in two swatting incidents earlier this month in Toms River, officials said Tuesday. Officers were called to Toms River Intermediate East after being altered to a threat received by the school on Nov. 21, Toms River police said in a statement. The school...
Nutley senior citizen bilked of substantial cash by two 20-something Lyndhurst residents: Nutley PD
Nutley police continue to investigate a fraud in which an older resident who met a woman on the social media app “Nextdoor” led to the victim losing a substantial amount of cash, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the Nutley PD’s public-information officer, said. Montanari says on Tuesday, Nov....
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
Hero Montclair Cop Who Saved Choking Newborn Knocks Gun From Robber's Hands: Police
A Montclair police officer who around this time last year saved a choking newborn is again being hailed a hero, this time for chasing down an armed robber in an off-duty pursuit and hitting him, causing the gun to fall to the ground. It all began around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday,...
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks
Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries
Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
Canadian Teen Arrested For Sending Cops To Toms River School
TOMS RIVER – A teenager in Edmonton, Canada was charged in a swatting incident that put the area of Toms River Intermediate East on high alert. “Swatting” is when someone makes a prank call trying to get armed police officers to converge on a location. This happened on November 21 when local police were informed of a threat at the school.
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Irvington, Prosecutor Says
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Essex County, officials say. Authorities were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, said acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. He died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.
Thieves in Chilean burglary crew caught live on N.J. home cameras, cops say
Two men believed to be part of a large-scale Chilean burglary crew were captured on a live indoor camera feed as they stole jewelry and other items from a home in Bergen County on Thanksgiving, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in Rochelle Park received a call about 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment
NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
This N.J. post office is a hotbed of mail fraud, stolen checks, congressman says
A New Jersey congressman says the public deserves more answers from officials about a Bergen County post office where thieves have allegedly been able to steal checks and commit mail fraud for years. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th Dist., spoke outside the Teaneck post office on Palisades Avenue Tuesday, saying...
Archdiocese of Newark to open second Mercy House office in Jersey City next week
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office is set to open the second location of The Mercy House, a resource and referral center to the needy, in Jersey City next week. The grand opening, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus (who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese), will take place at 20 Greenville Ave. on Monday, December 5th at 11 a.m.
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
