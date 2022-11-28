ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher from NJ killed in fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash

A woman from New Jersey was identified as the driver killed in a fiery crash Tuesday morning on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Shelly Vilsaint, 49, of Bayonne, was the driver of a Range Rover that rear-ended a tractor-trailer carrying mail stopped in the center lane near the University Avenue overpass in The Bronx around 12:35 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was hit from behind by a second truck flipping the SUV and pushing it into the truck in front. The impact caused all three vehicles to burst into flames,
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
PRINCETON, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries

Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Irvington, Prosecutor Says

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Essex County, officials say. Authorities were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound, said acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II. He died at the scene just before 7:30 p.m., officials said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment

NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Archdiocese of Newark to open second Mercy House office in Jersey City next week

The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office is set to open the second location of The Mercy House, a resource and referral center to the needy, in Jersey City next week. The grand opening, which will feature a tour of the facility and a blessing from Auxiliary Bishop Gregory J. Studerus (who oversees Hudson County for the Archdiocese), will take place at 20 Greenville Ave. on Monday, December 5th at 11 a.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
BronxVoice

Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ Woman

BRONX - Police have identified the driver who died in the fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway which was dramatically captured by Citizens App. After rear ending a tractor trailer, the driver waited in her SUV. Then a second big rig slammed into her car, causing the fatal fireball, while she waited in her car following what could have been a minor accident.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
