Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Bardstown Aglow opens up holiday celebration in Highlands this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Aglow is making its return for the 2022 holiday season this weekend. This festive holiday event is on Saturday, taking place along Bardstown Road from noon until 10 p.m. The event celebrates and highlights local businesses on Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues and the Douglass Loop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park as walk-through event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park as a walk-through event. This is the first time people will walk through the whimsical, brightly lit woods of Iroquois Park during the winter-themed event. There are millions of twinkling lights integrated into dazzling holiday displays set to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Street sign dedicated to former Louisville councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville community recognized their former councilwoman's legacy by dedicating a street sign in her honor. The unveiling took place Tuesday morning at the corner of Wingfield Lane and Beech Street near Dixie Highway. Former councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge was who the sign was dedicated to....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Beloved Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan dies at 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was his big smile or his unique artwork, those who knew Mark Anthony Mulligan say they will always remember the light he brought to the community. "When that guy's eyes lit up and he smiled, it just makes a bad day better," Highlands resident...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Recent vandalism, thefts at environmental nonprofit in Portland proving costly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit with a mission of fostering green and healthy neighborhoods, continues to be targeted by thieves. The most recent event happened over Thanksgiving weekend with Louisville Grows employees returning to their Portland Avenue headquarters on Monday to find a trail of crime. The organization's...
LOUISVILLE, KY

