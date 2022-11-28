Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville volunteers spread holiday cheer to state's most abused, neglected kids at Maryhurst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen community members in Louisville came together on Wednesday to give some of Kentucky's most abused and neglected children a little holiday cheer. The group met at the Maryhurst Lambeth campus on Dorsey Lane, and split up into five separate groups, one for each...
WLKY.com
Volunteers in Louisville spend Giving Tuesday wrapping presents for children in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of Giving Tuesday, volunteers gathered at Kosair Charities on Eastern Parkway to wrap thousands of presents for local children. One of those volunteers was Marki Hartlage, who actually works with Kosair. The presents will be given to children, who would otherwise go without, at...
WLKY.com
Bardstown Aglow opens up holiday celebration in Highlands this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Aglow is making its return for the 2022 holiday season this weekend. This festive holiday event is on Saturday, taking place along Bardstown Road from noon until 10 p.m. The event celebrates and highlights local businesses on Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues and the Douglass Loop.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman climbing Lynn Family Stadium 50 times to raise awareness, honor mother-in-law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. A disease that, the American Lung Association reports, is affecting hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians right now. As the month comes to a close, a local woman is continuing the fight with a unique 50th birthday celebration while also...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
WLKY.com
The Salvation Army still in need of more bell ringers this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needs more volunteers. Captain Jimmy Parrish says they need hundreds of volunteers for their roughly 50 locations throughout Louisville and just a few hours of volunteering can make a big difference for families. “A kettle without a volunteer is...
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit, mayor donate laptops to eastern Kentucky county devastated by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Four months after flooding ravaged parts of eastern Kentucky, a Louisville nonprofit and the mayor teamed up to assist one county. SOS International, which is known for providing medical supplies to disaster areas, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer donated 200 laptops to Knott County. The...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Highlands fixture with the 'gift of joy' shows what goes into his unique art
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some would call Mark Anthony Mulligan a Louisville legend. He was well known for hanging around the Highlands with his unique artwork in hand, smiling and waving and generally just bringing joy to the community. Back in 1990, WLKY interviewed him and let him explain what...
WLKY.com
Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park as walk-through event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Winter Woods Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park as a walk-through event. This is the first time people will walk through the whimsical, brightly lit woods of Iroquois Park during the winter-themed event. There are millions of twinkling lights integrated into dazzling holiday displays set to...
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
WLKY.com
Louisville Tenant Union gathers alongside Portland residents demanding better living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Louisville Tenant's Union gathered alongside residents of Portland's Rowan Place Apartments to demand better living conditions and new lease terms. The group rallied outside of Beacon Properties' management office in what they called a last resort. "Their apartments are making them sick," members...
WLKY.com
Street sign dedicated to former Louisville councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville community recognized their former councilwoman's legacy by dedicating a street sign in her honor. The unveiling took place Tuesday morning at the corner of Wingfield Lane and Beech Street near Dixie Highway. Former councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge was who the sign was dedicated to....
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow's mom teaches (w)rapping to promote Giving Tuesday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of Louisville star Jack Harlow is teaching people how to rap. Wait, not that kind of rap -- wrap. Maggie Harlow is seen in a video released on Giving Tuesday teaching Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap presents. You can watch the full video...
WLKY.com
Beloved Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan dies at 59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was his big smile or his unique artwork, those who knew Mark Anthony Mulligan say they will always remember the light he brought to the community. "When that guy's eyes lit up and he smiled, it just makes a bad day better," Highlands resident...
WLKY.com
Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
WLKY.com
Recent vandalism, thefts at environmental nonprofit in Portland proving costly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit with a mission of fostering green and healthy neighborhoods, continues to be targeted by thieves. The most recent event happened over Thanksgiving weekend with Louisville Grows employees returning to their Portland Avenue headquarters on Monday to find a trail of crime. The organization's...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
