The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do this offseason, but finding a way to keep Xander Bogaerts is priority No. 1. That won't be an easy task. Bogaerts reportedly has already received interest from a number of teams in free agency including the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office will need to open up their wallets -- something they haven't done much over the last couple of offseasons -- if they hope to keep their All-Star shortstop in Boston for 2023 and beyond.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO