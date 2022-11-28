LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the two newly-elected council members for districts 2 and 3, that makes four women that are now representing the city of Laredo. This comes after Monday’s special city council meeting on November 28, where Daisy Rodriguez was officially sworn in for city council district 2. Rodriguez says she will work along with other council members to bring economic growth and security to Laredo.

LAREDO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO