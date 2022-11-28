Read full article on original website
Related
Lawsuit claims illegal votes were counted in the race for City Council District Two
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A lawsuit is filed claiming that illegal votes were cast in the race for City Council District Two. In a 16-page document, attorneys representing Ricardo “Richie” Rangel who ran for the seat against Daisy Campos Rodriguez, the wife of the exiting council member Vidal Rodriguez, claim 51 people should not have voted in District Two.
Laredo breaks ground on new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo broke ground on a new wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday, November 30. The project consists of constructing a 4.75 million gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant with the possibility of expanding in the future. The new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant is a vital part of a larger...
District 2 council woman promises to bring economic growth to Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the two newly-elected council members for districts 2 and 3, that makes four women that are now representing the city of Laredo. This comes after Monday’s special city council meeting on November 28, where Daisy Rodriguez was officially sworn in for city council district 2. Rodriguez says she will work along with other council members to bring economic growth and security to Laredo.
City of Laredo to hold winter hiring event on Thursday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas might come early for several jobseekers looking for employment within the City of Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo will hold its winter hiring fair at the Joe Guerra Library Multipurpose room. Some of the vacancies they are looking to fill are in the...
Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is an item from Saenz that calls on council members to...
Monday night’s Laredo City Council preview
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Monday night, Laredo City Council will meet to discuss several agenda items. Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo. On the agenda for Monday’s City...
Registration underway for Cola Blanca Big Buck contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Deer season is officially underway, and with that comes the hugely popular Cola Blanca Big Buck contest. Over 400 hunters from all over south Texas and northern Mexico have been known to take part in the event in the past, bringing some vital revenue to the local economy.
Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual holiday tradition is back!. The Sames Auto Arena will be transformed into the North Pole Wednesday night for the annual Navidad Fest!. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting starting at 7 p.m. on the dot.
Holiday events happening in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It might be 86 degrees outside, but a couple of spots will be transformed into a winter wonderland. There are two events happening on Tuesday that are guaranteed to get you into the Yuletide spirit. Texas A&M International University is going to kick off the holiday...
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
Laredo Health community needs your help
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is continuing to find out ways it can better serve the Laredo Community. As a result, they are asking for the public to fill out a survey that will help the department identify some of the health needs of Laredo. According to...
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A sheriff captain who was one of the leaders in the investigation of the four women murdered back in 2018 was the first to testify during the trial. Webb County Sheriff’s Office Captain Federico Calderon told jurors that at first, he thought they were only handling two death investigations.
Accident reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several people are taken to a hospital after an accident in east laredo. The accident happened at around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 359 and EG Ranch. According to Laredo Police, three cars were involved in the collision. Authorities say several individuals were transported...
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - A drug lord, born in Laredo, is listed as no longer being under federal custody. Édgar Valdez Villarreal, known as ‘La Barbie’, was captured in August 2010. In 2015, he was extradited to the United States along with other drug lords. In 2016, he plead guilty in an Atlanta federal court and was sentenced to over 40 years in prison.
Accident reported in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock. Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident. Currently, no injuries...
Laredo prepares for 58th annual Christmas parade
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway for the 58th Christmas parade in Laredo. Rene Cardona, the director of the Texas Parade Association in Laredo says this will be the last time the parade will take place at night. He says they’ve received more than 120 entries. 2022′s Grand...
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gunfire is reported around Nuevo Laredo on Monday morning after the arrest of the head of a criminal organization. Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced during a press conference that the individual is facing several criminal charges. The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo...
Early voting underway for runoff elections
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the runoff election is officially underway in Webb County. After a busy November election, there are a few races that need the voters to narrow down a winner. The races that are headed for a runoff are district one, district six, and the...
Texas DPS intercepts human smuggling attempt, discover 18 illegal immigrants in truck tractor
A Texas DPS trooper pulled over a blue truck tractor in La Salle County last week and discovered 18 illegal immigrants — all from Mexico — packed inside.
Trial of Juan David Ortiz: Day 2
BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Hour by hour of the moments leading up to the arrest of Juan David Ortiz were shown in Day 2 of the trial. A 6-year veteran for the Texas Department of Public Safety was the first to testify during the second day of the trial.
