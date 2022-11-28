ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Designate Three for Return from IR

By Patricia Traina
 2 days ago

Reinforcements are coming for the injury-depleted Giants.

The injury-depleted New York Giants should be getting back some much-needed help at positions where they have been depleted by injury.

The team announced Monday that they have designated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), and defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) for return from the injured reserve list.

Bredeson began the season as the Giants starting left guard after Shane Lemieux, who had been penciled in for the role, suffered toe and foot injuries in the preseason that required surgery. He was injured in a Week 7 win over Jacksonville after playing in 366 snaps and allowing just six total pressures in those snaps.

With Lemieux and rookie Josh Ezeudu (neck) both ailing, Bredeson could end up sharing left guard duties with Jon Feliciano if Bredeson is activated and Feliciano, who missed the game against Dallas with a neck issue, is cleared to play.

Jefferson, who began the season on the Giants' practice squad, was signed to the 53-man roster on October 9 after cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Jefferson, placed on injured reserve on October 16, has appeared in just 36 defensive snaps and has posted an 87.5 coverage rating .

Ojulari, who has been on IR since October 23 with a calf strain, has only appeared in two games: Weeks 3 and 4. He began the season missing the first two games with a hamstring issue before returning to the lineup in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

In 60 snaps, Ojulari has three quarterback pressures. The Giants are hoping his eventual return to the lineup will boost a pass rush with 181 total pressures but 19 sacks to show for it.

The Giants have used six of their allotted eight short-term IR designations this season.

