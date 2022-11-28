Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
NEWSBTC
Why is Crypto Crashing? 5 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is on the Path to $10k
Bitcoin is now down 75% from its previous all-time high of $62,000 – set in November 2021. The crypto market is suffering from a plethora of reasons – inside and outside of the industry. Like most things that unravel, crypto started to unwind gradually at the start of...
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Bankman-Fried asked crypto investors to look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds.
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Reflects Accumulation – How Long Will It Trade Sideways?
Polkadot price seems to be returning on its feet, courtesy of recent developments. DOT’s network released its newest update, highlighting some core developments that could pave a path for its foundational roadmap for 2023. Polkadot has plans to delve deeper into smart contract development through its project Substrate. This...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies In 2023 include Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC)
Even though most cryptocurrencies are not performing well now, there are a few options that are expected to deliver solid and stable returns to investors. Among those cryptocurrencies are Flasko (FLSK), Polkadot (DOT), and Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin (BTC) Will Recover Soon. Along with the recent bad news about FTX Exchange,...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top. In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why Snowfall Protocol May Be A Major Threat To ApeCoin (APE) & Toncoin (TON)!
Over the years, ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON) may have enjoyed their fair share of popularity, but not anymore. If you are wondering why, it’s because the market is now welcoming one of the most stellar cryptos with its unique features and one-of-a-kind design that will put all your wits in awe.
NEWSBTC
‘More Than Just Cryptocurrency’ – Runfy to Rival Cardano and Theta Network for Most Appealing Protocol
New token launches are often an avenue for users to decide whether their present investment is profitable or if they would like to be a part of a more unique, sustainable platform. We have compiled a report on critical aspects of Runfy’s protocol, as the new coin, named $RNF, promises to be more than the average crypto token. It will offer health and lifestyle support for its community members with policies that will rival past crypto favorites Cardano and Theta Network.
Motley Fool
Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum In 2023?
The crypto bear market has hurt both Solana and Ethereum. The collapse of FTX could harm Solana's credibility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
As Stepn (GMT) Decline Continues, BudBlockz (BLUNT) Offers A Better Alternative For Crypto Investors
Cryptocurrencies are a convenient option if you are looking for an investment option that can weather inflation and market volatility. These assets are built on blockchain technology and promise potentially high returns and an investment mechanism that isn’t dependent on third-party institutions like banks or brokerage firms. Some leading tokens include Stepn (GMT) and BudBlockz (BLUNT). In addition, many analysts believe that BudBlockz has the potential to offer higher profits in the future because of its unique utilities.
NEWSBTC
Is it Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? What is the industry saying about it
The crypto market is showing clear signs of changing its trend. Even popular coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), which often goes against negative market momentum, are difficult to call. However, is it really too late to buy Shiba Inu?. SHIB is nearly 90% down from its all-time high, so it’s...
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
