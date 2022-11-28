Saint Seiya's long running action franchise is getting a whole new kind of spin with a live-action movie produced in tandem with Hollywood, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Knights of the Zodiac with its first trailer and new poster! Anime fans really haven't had the best luck when it comes to live-action adaptations that pop up outside of Japan, and although there has been a good trend in the right direction, there's still a chance that things could go either way. But now we've gotten the first look at what to expect.

1 DAY AGO