Darn Tough Vermont Fosters Social Responsibility By Providing Food For Families. Going above and beyond, again, for the Vermont Foodbank. Vermont Business Magazine Darn Tough Vermont(link is external) continues their dedicated, 19-year long relationship with the Vermont Foodbank(link is external), aiming to tackle food insecurity in Vermont and helping those families in need. The relationship began in 2003 and the brand has since donated over 1 million meals to hungry Vermonters. In 2017 Darn Tough started to donate 100% of their online proceeds from Giving Tuesday to the Vermont Foodbank- 2022 was no different.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO