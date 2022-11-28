Read full article on original website
Darn Tough: Over 1 million meals donated
Darn Tough Vermont Fosters Social Responsibility By Providing Food For Families. Going above and beyond, again, for the Vermont Foodbank. Vermont Business Magazine Darn Tough Vermont(link is external) continues their dedicated, 19-year long relationship with the Vermont Foodbank(link is external), aiming to tackle food insecurity in Vermont and helping those families in need. The relationship began in 2003 and the brand has since donated over 1 million meals to hungry Vermonters. In 2017 Darn Tough started to donate 100% of their online proceeds from Giving Tuesday to the Vermont Foodbank- 2022 was no different.
Southern Vermont CEDS 2022 Vital Projects announced
Vermont Business Magazine The Bennington County Regional Commission (BCRC) and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) are pleased to announce that ten projects submitted as part of the Southern Vermont Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) have received Vital Project designation. The Southern Vermont CEDS is a federally-approved action plan for growing the regional economy. Each year, the CEDS includes new and updated project submissions from businesses and organizations that highlight activities strengthening the region.
VHCB water quality grants available for Vermont farms
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program(link is external), a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by January 27, 2023. Viability staff are hosting two virtual information sessions to answer questions on Wednesday, December 7 from 3-5 pm and Tuesday, January 10 from 10am-12pm.
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
95 Years Later: Lessons on resilience from the 1927 flood
Burt May's house in Bolton in the snow during the 1927 flood. Vermont Business Magazine In November 1927, Vermont endured a devastating flood, rivaled only more recently by Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011. On the 95th anniversary of the flood, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) shares lessons on flood resilience.
State launches $40 million Community Recovery and Revitalization Program
Application Now Open for Businesses, Nonprofits, and Municipalities Investing in Eligible Capital Projects. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced the launch of the $40 million Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) application at the Fairbanks Museum in St Johnsbury. This new program, proposed by the Scott Administration and passed by the Legislature through Acts 183 and 185, is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support capital investment projects that will assist Vermont’s economic recovery effort.
Karianne Scott joins VtSBDC as NEK business adviser
Karianne Scott, former accredited adviser in insurance at the Noyle-Johnson Group in Montpelier, has joined the Vermont Small Business Development Center(link is external) as business adviser for Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties in the Northeast Kingdom. In her new role, Scott provides confidential, no-fee guidance to small-business owners at any stage of their business, from startup through transition.
Governor Scott statement on potential rail shutdown
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on the potential national rail shutdown:. “A rail shutdown would severely disrupt the flow of essential resources throughout America, including heating fuels, salt for winter ice control, and many other supplies critical to the health and safety of Vermonters and all Americans. I fully support President Biden’s request that Congress put in place the Tentative Agreement, which was agreed to earlier this year by workers and operators. Americans cannot withstand further supply disruptions, or cost increases, and I strongly encourage Congress to move quickly and send a bill to the President’s desk.”
