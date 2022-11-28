ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Moss Point man accused of stabbing woman found dead

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

MOSS POINT, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead.

Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park.

Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times.

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe the stabbing was domestic-related.

According to deputies, Nichols entered the home through a window while the victim and five children were asleep inside the home. They said he entered the victim’s bedroom window and stabbed her multiple times.

