ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Harlem Globetrotters bringing 2023 World Tour to Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozLHX_0jQ7NEa700

(WHTM) — The Harlem Globetrotters will make multiple stops in Pennsylvania as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The tour, which includes dozens of stops across the United States, has six visits in Pennsylvania.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

The first Pennsylvania show will be on Dec. 26, 2022, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Globetrotters return to Pennsylvania for their remaining Keystone State shows starting in mid-February 2023.

The tour comes to the PPL Center in Allentown on Feb. 17 before heading north to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 24.

The show continues two days later at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Feb. 26, followed by the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park on Feb. 28.

The final Pennsylvania show scheduled as part of the 2023 World Tour will be in Reading at Santander Arena on March 2.

The tour will also visit the Prudential Center in Newark and the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in February.

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

International visits include London, Munich, Barcelona, Montreal, Ottawa, and Madrid.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster with more information on the Globetrotter’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pennsylvania, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Midstate is decking the halls for the holidays. From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.” Christmas in Lights, Marysville This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. city among top 20 best for singles: study

Looking for a special someone to get cozy with this winter?. Well, if you’re in this city in Pennsylvania, your chances of finding that special someone may be higher than other areas of the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania firearm deer season began Thanksgiving weekend

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Firearm deer season is underway. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected out across the state over the 14-day period. Saturday was opening day for Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season and still remains a top day for harvest. For decades, the state celebrated “Hunting Monday” on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, before moving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy