Los Angeles, CA

Deadspin

So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook

The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston

McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 28, 2022

Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-8) will alternate between opponents with sub- and plus-.500 records, starting with Monday’s 7 p.m. home contest vs. Oklahoma City (8-12). A brief homestand concludes Wednesday vs. Toronto (10-9), followed by another visit to San Antonio (6-15) on Friday. On Sunday, the Pelicans host Denver (12-7) in a 2:30 p.m. matinee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)

The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Let’s Fly: The Reinvention Of Dennis Smith Jr.

About two months ago, Dennis Smith Jr. was still without a team just days before training camps were set to begin around the NBA. Fast forward a few weeks later and he’s guarding the reigning NBA Finals MVP in Steph Curry on the final possession of regulation in what eventually became a 120-113 overtime victory for the Charlotte Hornets over Golden State.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose 113-107

The Wizards headed into Brooklyn coming off one of their best wins of the season at home on Monday night. They were looking to build on that momentum, but the Nets had other plans. It was a hard-fought, gritty game, but the Wizards fell short by a final score of 113-107 despite getting 27 points and a career-high 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night

WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

