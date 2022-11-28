Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Larry Bird Once Hilariously Explained Why Dennis Johnson Is The Best Player He's Ever Played With
Larry Bird was never the nicest to opponents on the court. The same would extend to his teammates sometimes, as seen in this interview with Chick Hearn.
The Only NBA Players Who Have 20,000 Points, 10,000 Rebounds, And 5,000 Assists
Only four NBA players have had 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists in their careers.
What are Scottie Pippen's career earnings? Find out when he was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame
Scottie Pippen is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history due to his performance on the Chicago Bulls while playing with Michael Jordan in the 1990s.
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook
The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Mark Cuban has interesting comments about Mavericks’ notable new signing
Mark Cuban appears to be all-in on the newest Dallas Maverick. The Mavs intend to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker pending a physical, according to multiple reports on Monday. Fellow guard Facundo Campazzo will be waived in order to create the roster space for Walker. Shortly after the news...
How to Watch Warriors-Mavericks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) and Dallas Mavericks (9-10) will play each other on Tuesday night in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 28, 2022
Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-8) will alternate between opponents with sub- and plus-.500 records, starting with Monday’s 7 p.m. home contest vs. Oklahoma City (8-12). A brief homestand concludes Wednesday vs. Toronto (10-9), followed by another visit to San Antonio (6-15) on Friday. On Sunday, the Pelicans host Denver (12-7) in a 2:30 p.m. matinee.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
Stat Leaders: Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell among best pick-and-roll scorers
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s most prolific...
NBA
Let’s Fly: The Reinvention Of Dennis Smith Jr.
About two months ago, Dennis Smith Jr. was still without a team just days before training camps were set to begin around the NBA. Fast forward a few weeks later and he’s guarding the reigning NBA Finals MVP in Steph Curry on the final possession of regulation in what eventually became a 120-113 overtime victory for the Charlotte Hornets over Golden State.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose 113-107
The Wizards headed into Brooklyn coming off one of their best wins of the season at home on Monday night. They were looking to build on that momentum, but the Nets had other plans. It was a hard-fought, gritty game, but the Wizards fell short by a final score of 113-107 despite getting 27 points and a career-high 19 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis.
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over Philly on Wednesday Night
WRAP-UP That's how you get back on track. The Wine & Gold topped the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 113-85. This was much needed for Cleveland coming off of a 1-2 road trip over the weekend. Cleveland got a balanced scoring effort from the whole team all night....
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
