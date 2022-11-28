ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfmoon man arrested for alleged sex crimes

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Monday for alleged sex crimes against a minor. Michael Pajak, 77, faces multiple charges.

On November 2, state police claim they received information from the Albany County Department for Children, Youth, and Families relating to a past incident in Halfmoon. Police say their investigation determined Pajak had inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Pajak was arrested at his residence and was taken to State Police Clifton Park for processing. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, $2,500 bond, or a $5,000 partially secured bond.

Albany man pleads not guilty in 2021 murder case

Charges:

  • First-degree sexual abuse
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
