brownwoodnews.com
Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster
The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions pull away from Jim Ned in second half for first victory, 77-63
At full strength for the first time this season, the Brownwood Lions shook off a slow start and took control in the second half en route to a 77-63 victory over the Class 3A Jim Ned Indians Tuesday night at Warren Gym – their first triumph of the season.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood graduate Jeremy Alcorn inducted into Baylor Sports Hall of Fame
Brownwood High School 2003 graduate Jeremy Alcorn was recently inducted into the Baylor University Sports Hall of Fame. Alcorn ranks second in Baylor men’s golf history with five individual tournament victories. He earned first-team All-Big 12 and honorable mention All-America honors as a sophomore in 2005. That year, he was twice named Big 12 Golfer of the Month, won three medalist honors, and had a 71.763-stroke average that ranked as the second-best in school history at that point.
‘Be ready, because Hawley is’: Cisco/Hawley fans get hyped ahead of Friday playoff game showdown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After not just one, but two previous losses, the Cisco Loboes are looking to make a comeback against the Hawley Bearcats. The teams will face off at 7:00 at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium on Friday, December 2. Fans of both teams are already getting in the Friday night mood to cheer their […]
colemantoday.com
Jack Reynolds, M.D. to Join CCMC as Newest Physician
Coleman, Texas (November, 2022) – Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) is pleased to announce that Jack Reynolds, M.D., will be joining Coleman Medical Associates and CCMC on a full time basis August 2023. He will also begin to cover the emergency department one weekend per month beginning in December.
brownwoodnews.com
Cherry Lee
Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
BISD announces upcoming Christmas programs
Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has released a list of several upcoming Christmas programs. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details regarding any upcoming BISD Christmas programs please contact the appropriate school office.
brownwoodnews.com
Joe Doyle Evans
Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
koxe.com
Carolyn England, 79
Carolyn England was born on June 18, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas to Harold and Eura Dunn. She was married to Bill England on January 20,1960 in Brownwood. She was a lifelong resident of Brown County and member of First Baptist Church in Bangs. Carolyn is survived by Cathy Bryant and...
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Connie Floyd
Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Toys for Kids modifies registration schedule
With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Toys for Kids continued its tradition of modifying its post-Turkey Day registration schedule as families can now sign up for Christmas gifts at Grand Starz Ballroom, located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays prior to distribution day.
brownwoodnews.com
Arts Council grant supports Christmas concert featuring Community Chorus, HPU Concert Choir
The Brownwood Community Chorus was recently awarded a grant from the Arts Council of Brownwood for the annual “Voices of Christmas Concert,” scheduled for December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Brownwood’s First Baptist Church. The Howard Payne University Concert Choir will join with the community ensemble for the performance.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: One Night in December
Maybe you’ve heard about it, but if you haven’t heard about it from a time traveler, then maybe you aren’t paying close enough attention. You see, when a time traveler tells you something, there is always a wink and a nod… like… I don’t know… like maybe you should pay attention. He can’t say too much because of the time cops, but… Anyway, Johnny Manchild is going to be playing a concert in Brownwood at the Lyric Theater on December 17th. Buy tickets now.
brownwoodnews.com
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 30
On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle, May, TX 76857. This was in regard to a criminal trespassing. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On Tuesday, November 29, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to Cutter Circle. This was in regard to a criminal...
brownwoodnews.com
Chili lunch fundraiser for Art Association set for Dec. 2
Enjoy a hot chili lunch, and get an early start on holiday gift shopping this Friday at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. The meal will be served from 11:30 to 1:30, and includes chili, with onions, cheese, and Fritos on the side, water or tea, and two cookies for $10. Eat in the Art Center gallery, or take it to go.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
brownwoodnews.com
Fuzzy’s giving away two kids’ bicycles Dec. 21
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be giving away a boys and girls 20-inch bicycle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. To enter, purchase any kids meal at Fuzzy’s, located at 508 N. Center Avenue in Brownwood. The bicycles are fit for kids ages 10 and under.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
