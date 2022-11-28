Read full article on original website
Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We...
California Sued Over Flavored Tobacco Ban
Sacramento, CA — Major tobacco companies, led by RJ Reynolds, have filed a lawsuit over California’s ban on flavored tobacco products. The ban was passed two years ago by state lawmakers in an attempt to stop a rise in youth smoking. It did not take effect, though, because tobacco companies banded together and collected signatures for a proposed ballot measure to overturn it. It went before voters during the General Election and the effort was denied, with two-thirds supporting the ban.
BOR Urges Farmers To Prepare Again For Limited Water Supplies
Sacramento, CA — Federal officials are telling farmers who rely on water from the Central Valley Project to brace for a potential fourth consecutive drought year. The Central Valley Project’s 400-mile network of dams and reservoirs, including New Melones, provides water to downstream municipalities and valley farmers. The Bureau of Reclamation put out a statement this morning calling for those who rely on the water to “begin planning for potentially extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.”
New 350 Area Code Debuts In Region
Sonora, CA — Those signing up for a new phone number in the region might now receive a 350 area code instead of the traditional 209 number. We reported earlier that the 350 area code has been created because of the low amount of 209 numbers still available. The California Public Utilities Commission reports that telecommunication providers started distributing 350 phone numbers yesterday. The 209/350 area code overlay includes all, or portions, of 13 counties stretching through the Mother Lode and Central Valley. They include all of Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and, Tuolumne, parts of Alameda, Alpine, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera and Sacramento.
CA Energy Commission To Hold Hearing On High Gas Prices
Sacramento, CA The state’s energy commission will hold a hearing today focused on high gas prices, but California’s major oil companies say they will not take part. The hearing will take place two months after the commission requested answers from the five largest oil companies related to record high gas prices in September and October. At the time it was averaging $6.43 per gallon for regular unleaded, or nearly $2.50 more than the national average.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
The most recent test scores from students in California's public schools are decisive and troubling. Closing our schools during the pandemic dealt a big blow to our children. Statewide, English test scores fell by 4 percentage points. Math test scores down by 7 percentage points from before the pandemic. But at one local school. A charter school in Vacaville, Kairos public school, it's a much different story...
