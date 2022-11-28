Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Second child dies after shooting at 17th Street bridge in Atlanta
A second child has died following a shooting on the 17th Street bridge, according to investigators....
Cop’s killer dies in prison while on suicide watch, attorney says
A man serving life behind bars for fatally shooting a Georgia police officer killed himself in prison on Thanksgiving de...
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
A shooting Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County left a man in his 50s dead, police said.
Suspects caught on camera ‘celebrating’ after deadly Atlantic Station shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of the moments after a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station in midtown over the weekend. Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.
Man skirted security at Atlanta airport, harassed restaurant worker before arrest, TSA says
A man who was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson after getting through security without a ticket died at Clayton County Jail on Monday.
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. When officers arrived, employees told them the bar...
How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
Georgia police officer arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, meth and Percocet, GBI says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet, among other charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Marvin James Armstrong was arrested Tuesday in Floyd County. Armstrong was an officer with the Cave Spring Police Department.
Woman walks into neighbor’s house, shoots her over barking dogs, Ga. police say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A woman is in the hospital after being shot several times inside her own home, according to Flowery Branch police. Officers say they were called to a home on Chattahoochee St. just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the street.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows man throw pistol from truck during traffic stop
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video shows the arrest of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in Douglas County. Coweta County deputies said they found a cache of drugs and guns in the man's pickup truck. Video shows deputies pull over 38-year-old Joshua Deleon, who tosses a...
DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire
Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services had prior contact with the mother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in a fire at an East Point apartment last week, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating person shot on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police were dispatched to 1991 Delowe Drive SW at 5:39 p.m. The victim was found alert, conscious and breathing. This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
