Atlanta, GA

11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. When officers arrived, employees told them the bar...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

